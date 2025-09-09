Phil’s Friends opening Hope Center in Kankakee Sept. 20

The national nonprofit, Phil’s Friends, is holding the grand opening of its newest Hope Center in Kankakee on Sept. 20.

Founder Phil Zielke will begin the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., according to a release.

Zielke, a two-time Stage 4 cancer survivor, was inspired by a care package, encouraging cards, and on-going prayer he received while undergoing treatment at the University of Chicago Hospitals, the release said.

Phil’s Friends was founded in 2006, the release said.

Phil’s Friends now extends the same support to those navigating the difficult journey of cancer, the release said.

The organization is committed to providing Christ-centered support to those battling cancer, according to the release.

The Hope Center in Kankakee will be a dedicated space where volunteers can make a difference for a cancer patient by decorating Care Package boxes, coloring Cards of Hope, and assembling Care Packages, the release said.

“These Care Packages are tangible reminders to these individuals that they are not alone, that there are people who care about them and will walk alongside them through their dark days,” the release said.

Grand opening attendees will be able to enjoy many hands-on activities, such as coloring Cards of Hope, decorating Care Package boxes and journals, and tying fleece blankets—all of which will go into our Care Packages to deserving cancer patients.

Since its founding, Phil’s Friends has sent more than 60,000 Care Packages and more than one million Cards of Hope to individuals nationwide.

The Kankakee Hope Center joins three other existing Hope Centers – Crown Point, Indiana, and Addison and Wheaton in Illinois – and three smaller satellite locations located in The Villages in Florida, Minnesota, and Missouri, the release said.

The 44-year-old Zielke is married, and the father of two young sons. He is the author of “Seeing the Good in It,” a nationally sought-after speaker, and a contributor to Moody Radio, the release said.

For more information about Phil’s Friends and its mission of serving cancer patients, visit philsfriends.org.