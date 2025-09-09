Longhorn Steakhouse joining Bradley’s menu of restaurants

Longhorn Steakhouse will soon call the former TGI Fridays home, located in the 1500 block of Bradley Boulevard. (Courtesy of Darden Restaurants)

The latest national chain restaurant to call Bradley home is Longhorn Steakhouse.

The news came during Monday’s board meeting prior to the passing of a resolution of a commercial district redevelopment agreement between the village and Rare Hospitality International Inc., the owner of the restaurant.

Rare Hospitality will be rebated up to $250,000 over the next 10 years in business district sales tax revenue for redeveloping the former TGI Fridays, located on the 1500 block of Bradley Boulevard.

Longhorn Steakhouse opened its first location in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug.10, 1981. There are now more than 500 locations.

“Longhorn had reached out to us, and for the $250,000, I think it’s a very reasonable request. They do have to remodel the facility,” Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting.

“This is just letting them know that we’re serious, that we’re on board with them moving forward, and it puts a building that was taken out of service earlier this year and gets it right back in, making some sales tax revenue.”

Community Development Director Matt Catsilla said that Rare Hospitality officials have not proposed a possible timeline for when the restaurant would open.

“They’re still just showing us what the plan looks like,” Castilla said.

Darden International is the parent company of Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden. There is one already located in Bradley, Finance Director Rob Romo said.

“If you guys know, during all the events that happen at 315 Music Fest, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings as well, is consistently selling their food because they can’t meet the demand that influx of people bring out there,” Romo said.

“So with us building this 315 Sports Park, in addition to the upcoming water park, Darden started to explore options on expanding businesses, more restaurants over here.”

Could a Portillo’s be one?

Watson had this to say to those people wanting a Portillo’s.

“All I would say is that, interesting enough, their name has come up in discussions, but nothing serious at this point in time,” Watson said.