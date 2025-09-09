Herscher’s Luis Parra stays hot with 6 more goals in 8-1 win: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Morris 1: After scoring seven goals over two games on Saturday, Luis Parra stayed hot Monday and scored six goals for Herscher (5-1-1) in a home win. Kaiden Schultz and Drake Bushey also scored. Rowan Keigher had two assists while Parra, Bushey, Connor Buckley and Jacob Benoit each had one.

St. Anne 10, Watseka/Milford 0: St. Anne (4-3) put up double digit goals for the second game in a row in Monday’s road win over Watseka/Milford (0-6). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

First Christian 7, Iroquois West 0: No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (2-5) from Monday’s road loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Donovan 2, Hoopeston 0: After dropping the final three games in tournament play over the weekend, Donovan (5-3) responded with a home win over the Cornjerkers Monday. Layne Hefflefinger had eight kills and eight digs for the Wildcats. Lily Anderson had 17 assists and five digs.

Lexington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington (1-4).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 215, Milford 286: All four of Watseka’s golfers shot in the 50s Monday as they picked up a team win. Ainsley Urban led the team with a 51, Camille Holohan shot a career-best 53, Kyah Westerfield had a 55 and Rennah Barrett shot a 56.

Madisyn Laffoon shot a 62 for Milford while Molly Harms shot a 68, Sophie Newman shot a 69 and Alex Martin shot 87.

BOYS GOLF

Hoopeston 183, Watseka 215, Milford 217, Schlarman 217: Jack Hutchingon’s 45 led the Warriors Monday as they narrowly edged out Milford to take second in a quad at Hoopeston. Andrew Yates shot a 50, Andrew Snowden had a 55 and Caleb Mustered shot a 65.

Isaac Schaumburg had a 52 to lead Milford while Joey Bushnell had a 53, Hixon Lafond had a 55 and Lucas Bonds had a 57.