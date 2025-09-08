Sunset on a gridiron rivalry

The sun sets behind Herscher's Seebach Stadium during the annual rivalry game against Bishop McNamara on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Fightin' Irish would pull ahead to 45-28 victory over the Tigers in the fourth quarter. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

As the glow of sundown faded in the sky, attention turned to the illuminated gridiron at Herscher’s Seebach Stadium where a classic area football rivalry game was about to kick off.

The Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish and the Herscher Tigers took to the field as the student fan sections roared, exchanging chants throughout Friday night’s nonconference matchup.

The teams also exchanged the lead on five straight possessions to open the second half, but it was the Irish that emerged victorious with a 45-28 win after a productive fourth quarter from Julius May, who finished the day with 237 yards and four touchdowns.

After coming up short in the fourth quarter of last year’s 20-13 home loss to the Tigers, the Irish flipped the script to reclaim their bragging rights for 2025.

The Irish improve to 2-0 for the first time since their 2018 trip to the IHSA Class 4A State championship game as the Tigers, now 1-1, begin their Illinois Central Eight Conference season with another rivalry against Manteno next week.

