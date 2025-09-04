Kankakee opens girls flag football season with shutout win: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Kankakee 16, Mahomet-Seymour 0: The season got underway for Kankakee at home on Wednesday, and the Kays started things off with a shutout win. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 8, Momence 1: Coal City allowed a goal for the first time this season, but got more than enough offense to improve to 6-0 with a home win. Carter Hollis scored three goals, Dane Noffsinger had two goals, and Julian Micetich, Dylan Fatlan and Kaleb Reinert each added one. Fatlan had three assists, while Micetich, Reinert and Mick Kelly had one apiece.

No individual stats were available for Momence (3-2).

Herscher 4, Clifton Central 0: After a close first half, Herscher (2-1-1) piled on three late goals to turn a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 road win over Clifton Central (3-3). No individual stats were available for either team.

Peotone 9, Grant Park 0: After taking its first loss of the season in its previous game, Peotone (4-1) bounced back on the road Wednesday for a win over Grant Park (1-4). No individual stats were available for either team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Herscher 0: Watseka (4-1) went on the road Wednesday and picked up its third straight win, taking both sets 25-22. Noelle Schroeder had 13 digs, Thayren Rigsby had four kills, and Christa Holohan and Liana Navas had six assists apiece.

No individual stats were available for Herscher (2-6).

Cissna Park 2, Tri-Valley 0: Behind six kills from Addison Lucht and five from Josie Neukomm, Cissna Park improved to 5-0 on the season with a road win Wednesday. Mady Marcott and Ella Schluter had seven assists apiece, while Marcott added four aces. Kendyl Neukomm had five digs.

Iroquois West 2, Grant Park 0: It was a close one Wednesday between Iroquois West (3-2) and Grant Park (1-5), but the host Raiders took a pair of 25-22 sets to pick up the win. No individual stats were available for either team.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 162, Manteno 197, Reed-Custer 217: Bradley-Bourbonnais cruised to a home win at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Wednesday, getting a 38 from medalist Max LaMore, a 40 from Kaden Davis and 42s from Sam LaMore and Landon Martin. Those were the four lowest individual scores among all three teams.

Manteno had Landon Bukowski shoot 44, Nate Kiala shoot 46, Kyle Hupe shoot 53 and Liam Jedlicka shoot 54. Reed-Custer got a 52 from Carson Baumgartner, a 54 from Tanner Gullquist, a 55 from John Buchana and a 58 from Mason Vasil.

Beecher 156, St. Anne 178, Illinois Lutheran 214: Beecher’s Peyton Serafin continued his hot start to the season with another first-place finish. He led the Bobcats to a win with a 37, while Ben Anaclerio and Jacob Benck each shot a 39, and Charlie Nowak shot a 41.

St. Anne got a 40 from Carson Meister, a 41 from Brayden Meents, a 43 from Dalton Duncan and a 53 from Noah Vining.

Watseka 187, Milford 201, Donovan 266: Led by a career-best 38 from medalist Andrew Snowden, the host Warriors picked up a win at Shewami Country Club. Andrew Yates and Jack Hutchinson each shot 41. Owen Swartz shot a 61.

Milford got 45s from Hixon Lafond and Isaac Schaumburg, a 49 from Joey Bushnell and a 62 from Samuel Mann. For Donovan, Noah Klecan and Collin Carlson each shot 65 while Seth Boyjean shot a 67, and Hunter Adams and Waylon Webster shot 69s.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 213, Milford 264: Ainsley Urban’s 46 earned her medalist honors and helped lead Watseka to a win over Milford. Rennah Barrett shot 52 for the Warrriors, Camille Holohan shot a personal-best 57, and Morgan Snow and Kyah Westerfield each shot 59.

Milford’s Sophie Newman and Madisyn Lafoon each shot 59s, Molly Harms shot 69, and Alex Martin shot 77. Donovan’s Laylah Lou Walter and Haley Cavanaugh also competed, carding 53 and 59, respectively.