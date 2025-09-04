Kankakee homeowner arrested for arson

Kankakee police arrested a Kankakee homeowner for his alleged involvement in a June 13 arson fire of his garage.

Noah F. Mirrielees, 24, was charged by Kankakee police with arson-defraud insurance, police said.

The arrest came following an investigation by fire and police into the origins of a garage fire in the 400 block of South Elm Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 12:33 a.m., June 13, police said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Carlos S. Vazquez, of Bourbonnais, after he was located near the scene with visible burn marks on his clothing, police said.

Police and fire investigators interviewed Vazquez, who was subsequently charged with arson, police said.

Vazquez was arraigned on the arson charge Tuesday, according to Kankakee County court records.