Fortitude shelter vote set for Sept. 15

Dawn Broers, right, Fortitude Community Outreach founder and executive director, answers questions on Aug. 19 of the Kankakee Planning Board members ahead of its 5-0 vote to approve a conditional use permit to allow a night shelter at 970 E. Court St. in Kankakee. The hopes the Kankakee City Council would approve the permit request on Tuesday were dashed. An up or down vote on the permit is expected Sept. 15. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The fate of a planned Kankakee-based overnight homeless shelter is not yet known.

It will be two more weeks before Fortitude Community Outreach leadership learns if the program can operate an overnight homeless shelter in Kankakee’s 1st Ward.

A move to have the matter voted upon Tuesday did not gain enough support, and it will be Sept. 15 before officials learn what the next step will be for the shelter program at 970 E. Court St., on Kankakee’s east side.

On Tuesday, a request to have the matter brought to the floor failed by a 10-4 vote.

The four council members voting to bring the matter to a vote were 1st Ward representatives Cherry Malone Marshall and Michael Prude, along with 2nd Ward members Mike O’Brien and David Baron.

After the meeting, Malone Marshall, who has opposed the creation of the overnight shelter, said she wanted the matter decided Tuesday.

The council vote will have to wait, however.

In the meantime, Dawn Broers, Fortitude founder and executive director, said the plan to operate the shelter will continue as she targets its opening in October.

Broers was not sure if council members sought more time to evaluate the program or if they were seeking to bolster the legality of a “no” vote.

On Aug. 19, the Kankakee Planning Board, by a 5-0 vote, approved a conditional-use permit to allow Fortitude to operate a night shelter.

However, the planning board is only a recommending body regarding conditional-use permits.

Before the matter came up for discussion, six community members addressed the council during the public comment portion of the meeting.

All six people, including Kankakee County Health Department Director John Bevis, spoke in favor of the program and the overwhelming need for a nighttime shelter.

What impact these comments have on the council is up for debate.

This effort to establish a shelter for 19 homeless people in Kankakee is just the latest for Fortitude.

Since 2018, Broers has been seeking shelter for the homeless. She first operated revolving nightly shelter sites. She then sought to establish a permanent location in Kankakee.

The East Court location is her third attempt to establish a night shelter in Kankakee.

Supporters once again filled the council meeting room, many wearing T-shirts with the capital letters “YIMBY” decorating the front. The letters YIMBY stand for “yes in my backyard.”

The slogan was a spin on the widely known NIMBY, which refers to “not in my backyard.” NIMBY is a common expression for people who oppose developments based on how it will affect them rather that the community at large.