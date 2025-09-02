Driver seriously injured in Herscher crash

A Herscher man suffered serious injuries Sunday when his pickup truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and an occupied house in Herscher.

Herscher police said that 52-year-old Ryan Howard was allegedly intoxicated when he was driving his Dodge Ram pickup.

Howard’s blood-alcohol level was .354, police said. This blood-alcohol level is more than four times the legal limit of .08.

Howard was issued tickets for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Howard had to be extricated from his vehicle by Herscher Fire Department personnel.

About 9:37 p.m. Sunday, Herscher police and fire responded to an accident with injuries in the 600 block of North Elm Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied Toyota with heavy damage, police said.

Officers then located Howard’s pickup against a structurally damaged house in the 500 block of North Elm Street.

No one inside the house was injured, police said.

Howard was pinned inside his pickup and had to be extricated. He was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.