Schneider to seek Kankakee County Board seat

Ray Schneider, former mayor and longtime resident of Herscher, will seek a position on the Kankakee County Board in 2026. (Lee Provost)

With six terms as Herscher mayor as political experience, Ray Schneider will seek a new political office.

Schneider, whose final mayoral term concluded in 2021, announced his intention to join the Kankakee County Board.

A Republican, Schneider will vie for the seat currently held by board member Carol Webber, a Republican. Webber, a board member since September 2013, will not seek reelection in the March 17 primary.

The District 11 position represents the County Board’s western region, which includes Herscher, Irwin and a portion of Chebanse.

The Kankakee County Board has 28 seats.

A 28-year employee of Kankakee Community College, where she worked in the personnel office and as a part-time instructor in business and English courses, Webber retired in 2008, at the time serving as the school’s human resources director.

Webber said it was in May 2024 that she decided she would not seek reelection.

She noted Schneider’s grandmother and her mother-in-law were sisters, so she has known Schneider and his family for many years.

Webber also worked as the Herscher water clerk during several of Schneider’s years as mayor.

“Our families attend church together and just finished building the Labor Day float together,” Webber said.

She noted that she signed his candidate’s petition and has spent time discussing the positive experiences she’s had serving District 11.