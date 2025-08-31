Amusement tax OK’d in Bradley

Attendees tour Bradley's 315 Sports Park during a Bradley Business After Hours event on July 29, 2025. The sports park is expected to be a key economic driver in Bradley and Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A special tax on amusement-based businesses within Bradley has been approved.

At Monday’s Village Board meeting, the 5% tax on entrance fees or game tickets for locations such as the newly opened 315 Sports Park, which had been tabled for a month to wait for some clarification for a trustee, was adopted with a 5-0 vote.

One trustee, Ryan LeBran, was absent.

The tax is expected to net about $150,000 during its first 12 months, Bradley officials said.

Based on expected development, including the planned $80 million, 2-acre indoor water park on village-owned property at the Northfield Square mall, the tax could bring in upward of $1 million annually to the village’s general fund.

While taxation is never greeted with open arms from the public, officials said a significant portion of those saddled with the amusement tax will be people visiting the village for youth sports at the ballpark or the water park.

Now considered the retail hub of Kankakee County, Bradley is experiencing significant growth, a considerable amount of which is being driven by the village.

While Bradley is currently operating the 315 Sports Park, management is being turned over to the Bradley Economic Development Corp., which was created in 2024 to manage and oversee village-based economic development.

Bradley officials said the village does not have the staff necessary to operate these venues on a full-time basis.

On the 315 Sports Park, the tax would be assessed to the company managing the sports. That company is JP Sports and Entertainment of Moline.

To that end, it would be up to JP Sports to increase what it charges for park admission so as not to lose its revenue.

The tax also will be issued on other amusement businesses such as a movie theater or a pool hall, said Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director.

The tax will go into effect Oct. 1.

The list of business locations that will carry this tax is being finalized. The number of affected businesses is expected to be fewer than 10.

Regarding businesses that serve local residents, such as a movie theater or a billiards hall, the village said the tax is not targeted at the business, meaning it should be raised from a higher cost on the ticket or amusement device.

Charitable organizations, such as the American Legion, would not be subject to the tax.