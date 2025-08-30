Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Aug. 30, 2025

Claudia Chavez Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Isabella, Aug. 19, first child

Roberto and Maria Corona, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian, Aug. 20, second child

Aisha Maxwell, Kankakee, girl, Asha Milani Nataria, Aug. 20, third child

Selena Velasquez, Kankakee, boy, Sael Mateo, Aug. 20, third child

Rylee Mixon, Kankakee, girl, Rylnn Chasidy Kay, Aug. 21, first child

Sam and Reagan Osborne, Bradley, twin girls, Aspen Rose and Raelynn Mae, Aug. 22, first and second children. The mother is the former Reagan Hall.

Maria Serrano Pizano, Kankakee, girl, Amanda, Aug. 22, second child

Jerman Diaz and Gabriela Cardoso Torres, Kankakee, girl, Hailey, Aug. 23

Lonnie and Samantha Schwartzkopf, Momence, boy, Liam Edward, Aug. 23, first child. The mother is the former Samantha Thiesen.

Nate Morgan, Kankakee, girl, Ma’Lani Love, Aug. 24, second child

Timothy Kavanaugh and Maria J. Barajas Rizo, Manteno, girl, Gianna Rosalyn, Aug. 24, second child