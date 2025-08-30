Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Aug. 30, 2025

Claudia Chavez Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Isabella, Aug. 19, first child
Roberto and Maria Corona, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian, Aug. 20, second child
Aisha Maxwell, Kankakee, girl, Asha Milani Nataria, Aug. 20, third child
Selena Velasquez, Kankakee, boy, Sael Mateo, Aug. 20, third child
Rylee Mixon, Kankakee, girl, Rylnn Chasidy Kay, Aug. 21, first child
Sam and Reagan Osborne, Bradley, twin girls, Aspen Rose and Raelynn Mae, Aug. 22, first and second children. The mother is the former Reagan Hall.
Maria Serrano Pizano, Kankakee, girl, Amanda, Aug. 22, second child
Jerman Diaz and Gabriela Cardoso Torres, Kankakee, girl, Hailey, Aug. 23
Lonnie and Samantha Schwartzkopf, Momence, boy, Liam Edward, Aug. 23, first child. The mother is the former Samantha Thiesen.
Nate Morgan, Kankakee, girl, Ma’Lani Love, Aug. 24, second child
Timothy Kavanaugh and Maria J. Barajas Rizo, Manteno, girl, Gianna Rosalyn, Aug. 24, second child