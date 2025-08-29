Veteran BBCHS team reclaims All-City title from Bishop McNamara

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Beatrice White putts on the final hole during the Boilermakers' 219-235 victory over Bishop McNamara in the All-City matchup at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A season ago, Bishop McNamara’s girls golf team visited Bradley-Bourbonnais at Aspen Ridge Golf Course and claimed the All-City title with a narrow win.

This year, the Boilermakers visited the Fightin’ Irish at the Kankakee Elks Country Club to return the favor.

Led by senior Beatrice White, whose 51 was the lowest individual score by four strokes, the Boilermakers shot 219 Thursday to the 235 of Bishop McNamara, reclaiming the All-City crown from their foes from a mile to the south.

White said it felt nice to take part in a friendly rivalry while also picking up a solid team win.

“It was a great experience to come out and play, and our team is getting better every day, I think, and we’re excited to be working together,” she said. “It’s nice because we’re friends with some of [the Bishop McNamara golfers], so we get to golf with people we know and people we’re friends with.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Bishop McNamara's Rhaya Depaolo tees off during the Fightin' Irish's 219-235 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the All-City matchup at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Cathy Colclasure said it was good to see White perform like she did Thursday to lead the team.

“Bea stepped up big time,” Colclasure said. “She’s usually our No. 4, and she has the fourth-best average on the team, and tonight she had our lead score. So I’m really proud of her, and just proud of the team and how they keep playing, keep trying and keep plugging away.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Allie Trudeau finished second on the team and second overall with a 55 while seniors Claire Steinacker and Liv Contreras shot 56 and 57 respectively.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Liv Contreras putts during the Boilermakers' 219-235 victory over Bishop McNamara in the All-City matchup at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

After not having a senior on the team last year, the Boilermakers bring back plenty of experience in 2025. Colclasure said that she felt like this experience helped the team push through some challenges at a course that was relatively unfamiliar to most of them, and in what was their third competition in a four-day span.

“Perseverance, because it’s a lot tougher here with the elevated greens, and they were very fast,” she said. “But they just kept chugging at it. Maybe their first shot wasn’t great, but they had recovery shots and recovery holes. They kept trying as hard as they could, and they knew Mac was their rival and they wanted to beat them.”

The Boilermakers will be back in action on Sept. 2 when they visit Sanctuary Golf Course to face a pair of SouthWest Suburban Conference opponents in Andrew and host Lincoln-Way West.

Bishop McNamara was led by a pair of 56s Thursday, one from senior Cassidy Novak, who tied atop the leaderboard last season with Contreras, and the other from freshman Maggie Manes in just her third competition at the high school level.

“It feels good, and I think we all played well,” Manes said. “This is my first year playing and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been fun.”

Bishop McNamara's Maggie Manes hits toward the green during the Fightin' Irish's 219-235 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the All-City matchup at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Junior Rhaya DePaolo was just behind Novak and Manes with a 57 while junior Hailey Gerberding was fourth on the team with a 66.

Bishop McNamara head coach Joe Brogan is in his first season with the Irish, his first season coaching at any level. He said it has been a great experience in the early going, and he’s liked how the team has started things off.

“I’m really enjoying it so far,” he said. “I’m learning a lot, teaching the girls a lot and we’re all growing. We’ve got a lot of girls that just started playing golf this year, so as long as we’re getting better little by little, day by day, that’s the most important thing.”

He also liked how his relatively inexperienced group adjusted to their trick home course on Thursday to have a strong showing as a team.

“There’s a lot of shots that you get out here that you’re not going to get at a lot of golf courses,” he said. “So I’m super proud of them, especially having a freshman tying for the low score with a senior. That’s pretty cool, because she’s not been playing golf very long.”

Bishop McNamara’s next competition will come on Sept. 3 when they visit Timothy Christian at Sugar Creek Golf Course.