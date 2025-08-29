Kankakee boys soccer doubles up Homewood-Flossmoor: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Windy City Classic: Kankakee improved to 2-0 with their second win at Reavis’ Windy City Classic. Alexis Cruz scored a pair of goals and assisted Joseph Andrade’s goal. Jason Lopez scored as well. Angel Cruz and Dylan Tapia assisted Alexis Cruz’s goals. Nathan Sanchez had two saves before exiting with an injury. In his first career action in goal, Adolfo Perez had a pair of saves to preserve the victory.

Reed-Custer 9, Sandwich 1: Matthew Kuban scored a school-record six goals and two assists to launch the Comets (1-1) to a nonconference home victory. Tristan Randall, Brody Alexander and Jakub Licha each added a goal and assist apiece. Dylan Maschmeyer had a pair of assists and Conor Kochanny had one. Vinny Bollino and Nathan Hughes each had a save.

Beecher 6, Clifton Central 0: No individual stats were immediately available as the Bobcats (2-0, 2-0 River Valley Conference) downed the host Comets (2-2, 1-1) in RVC action.

Grant Park 6, Illinois Lutheran 1: The Dragons (1-2, 1-1 RVC) dominated on the way to their first win of 2025. Aiden Overbeek scored twice and added an assist. Sam Cordes scored and had two assists, while Ian Hamann had a goal and an assist apiece. Oliver Malkowski and Dirk VanDrunen also scored. Cameron Becker had five saves.

Herscher 2, Crete-Monee 2: The Tigers (0-0-1) opened their season with a tie at home. Luis Parra scored and assisted a Rowan Keigher goal. Gabe Kelley had 10 saves.

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off: Watseka scored a pair of two-set wins Thursday, defeating Milford 25-14, 25-12 and then topping Clifton Central 25-16, 25-16. Central also earned a 25-15, 25-17.

Watseka’s Thayren Rigsby totaled 15 kills and seven aces on the night. Noelle Schroeder knotted 23 digs and six aces. Christa Holohan had four digs and five assists against Milford before adding five kills and two aces against the Comets.

No individual stats were available from Milford or Clifton Central.

St. Anne 2, Trinity 0: St. Anne secured 25-18, 25-22 wins to start the year 1-0 in new coach Alex Arlis’ debut. Demi Duncan had a team-high six kills to go with three aces. Tatum Kirkland and Tessa DeYoung each had four kills and an ace. Kirkland also had nine assists. Quinlin Kirkland had six assists, five aces and two kills.

No stats were available for the Eagles (0-4).

Boys golf

Bishop McNamara 176, Aurora Christian NA: The Fightin’ Irish scored a Chicagoland Christian Conference win at the Kankakee Elks. Medalist Nolan Andrews shot a 2-over 39, followed by Griffin Meier (44), Braylon Ricketts (45) and Gavin Jones (48).

Prairie Central 162, Coal City 184, Wilmington 216: The Coalers and Wildcats were bested in nonconference action at Cinder Ridge. Kory Lovell (43), Jaxon Duke (44), Frankie Ponio (48) and the 49s from McKale Perino Trevor Walker gave Coal City its final tally. No stats were available for Wilmington.

Girls golf

Watseka 219, Beecher 238: The Warriors picked up a healthy nonconference win at Cardinal Creek. Medalist Rennah Barrett’s 51 led Watseka, who also got scored from Kyah Westerfield (54), Ainsley Urban (55) and Camille Holohan (59).

The Bobcats got their final tally from Kaylee Zelhart (52), Katy Gregory (60), Fiona Hagen-Storbeck (61) and Aurora Cantu (65).

Competing individually, Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes shot a 58.