Bradley-Bourbonnais gets close flag football win over Marist: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 33, Marist 25: It was not quite as easy as their 60-7 win in Monday’s season opener, but Bradley-Bourbonnais held on for an 8-point win on the road over Marist on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers.

BOYS SOCCER

Clifton Central 3, Bishop McNamara 2: Central improved to 2-1 on the young season in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, getting a game-winning goal from Erick Gutierrez with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Ashton Reiniche scored the Comets’ first two goals while Gutierrez and Nick Gifford each had an assist.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara. The Fightin’ Irish fell to 0-2.

Normal West 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: The Boilermakers got on the scoreboard Wednesday after taking a shutout loss in Tuesday’s season opener, but came up short against Normal West to fall to 0-2 on the season. No individual stats were available.

Iroquois West 6, Trinity 3: Iroquois West improved to 1-1 on the season with Wednesday’s win at home. Trinity fell to 0-2 on the year with the loss. No individual stats were available for either team.

Girls Volleyball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff: Manteno had a big day at the Timberwolf Tipoff on Wednesday, picking up wins over Milford and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to advance to the championship pool, where it’ll play Cissna Park and Bishop McNamara on Saturday.

Manteno beat Milford 25-10, 25-14 in the first match of the day. Milford then fell to Gibson City 25-7, 25-16 before Manteno closed the day by beating Gibson City 25-18, 25-16.

No individual stats were immediately available for Manteno or Milford.

Seneca 2, Peotone 1: Just seven total points separated Peotone and Seneca in a dramatic three-set match on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils dropping a long first set 29-27, winning the second 25-23 and then dropping the decisive third set 25-22 to fall to 1-1 on the season.

Allie Werner had 28 assists, the bulk of which went to Mia Connolley, who finished with 18 kills.

Crete-Monee 2, Beecher 1: It took three close sets, but Beecher ended up on the losing end of its home opener on Wednesday. The Bobcats won the first set 25-21, but lost 25-19 and 25-20 to close things out and fall to 1-1 on the season. No individual stats were available.

Dwight 2, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets fell to 0-3 on the season with a straight sets loss at home. No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln-Way East 148, Bradley-Bourbonnais 206: The Boilermakers dropped a match in SouthWest Suburban Conference play on Wednesday at Aspen Ridge Golf Course. Bradley-Bourbonnais was led by Allie Trudeau and Claire Steinacker, who both shot 49. Beatrice White shot a 52 and Liv Contreras shot a 56.

Watseka 207, Milford 278: Led by a 48 from medalist Kyah Westerfield, host Watseka cruised to win over Milford at Shewami Country Club on Wednesday. Donovan and Kankakee also competed, having two golfers each take place in the event.

For Watseka, Rennah Barrett was just behind Westerfield with a 49 while Ainsley Urban shot a 51 and Morgan Snow shot a 59. Milford got a 55 from Sophia Newman, a 59 from Madisyn Laffoon, a 71 from Molly Harms and a 93 from Alex Martin. Kankakee’s Lillian Landis shot a 49 while Donovan’s Laylah Lou Walters shot a 50.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 207, Milford 208, Donovan 261: Watseka edged out Milford by a single stroke at Shewami Country Club on Wednesday, despite a 42 from medalist Joey Bushnell of Milford. Watseka was led by Jack Hutchinson with a 47, Andrew Snowden with a 50, Andrew Yates shot a 54 and Owen Swartz shot a 56.

Milford’s Hixon Lafond shot a 48 behind Bushnell while Lucas Bonds shot a 58 and Isaac Schaumburg shot a 60. Donovan’s scorers were Waylon Webster at 63, Seth Boyjean at 64 and Hunter Adams and Jayden Mittel with a 67 apiece.

Kankakee’s Sam Haegin also competed in the event, shooting a 71 as the lone Kay in attendance.

Wilmington 195, Reed-Custer 199, Grant Park 240: Wilmington bested Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Reed-Custer by four strokes and Grant Park by 45 to pick up the win at Silver Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday.

Grant Park got a 53 from Taggart Thompson, a 58 from Gavin Franke, a 63 from Micah Hoekstra and a 66 from Isaiah Salin. No individual results were available for Wilmington and Reed-Custer.