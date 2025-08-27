Outdoor fitness court near Kankakee High School coming soon

Kankakee High School will be the site of a public-access outdoor fitness court, which is expected to by complete by early November 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Fitness enthusiasts in Kankakee will have a new place to work out this fall while getting some fresh air.

A public-access outdoor fitness court is in the works near Kankakee High School.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Teresa Lance said Monday that the National Fitness Campaign project is expected to be completed by early November.

Building materials have been delivered to the site, and the next step will be laying down asphalt over the area, she said.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d a $155,000 payment to the National Fitness Campaign on Aug. 11 to meet the timeline required for funding the project.

The funds are anticipated to be reimbursed to the district via a $150,000 appropriation from the Illinois Legislature and other donations.

The district also secured a $60,000 grant from the Campaign and matched $60,000 in funds under the terms of the grant.

In total, $275,000 has been tabbed for the project, with $60,000 coming from the district’s own funds.

The National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting firm that works with municipalities, schools and sponsors across the U.S. to plan, design, fund and activate healthy communities and schools of the future, according to its website.

The Kankakee court is set to include a concrete pad functioning as a studio area for fitness courses, a circuit area with fitness equipment, an awning providing shade and a custom art design.

A rendering shows what a proposed fitness court from the National Fitness Campaign could look like outside of Kankakee High School. (Photo Provided By Kankakee School District 111)

Initially, the plan was to locate the fitness court in the space next to Kankakee High School that is currently occupied by mobile classrooms.

However, Lance said the court will be placed closer to the Community Center.

The rented mobiles are still slated to be removed from the property.

The mobiles were used for driver’s education and JROTC courses. These programs were moved inside the main building this school year, with the driver’s education simulators being replaced by newer models.

The fitness court was discussed earlier this summer by the board’s finance and facilities committee.

It was noted that the Campaign required the project to be placed near a school where students are 14 years of age or older. The high school was, therefore, the only option for placement.

When it is complete, the court will be used for physical education and JROTC courses in addition to being open for community use.