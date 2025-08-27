Shaw Local

Museum’s Cruise-In Night brings cars, camaraderie

A 1912 Fort Model T, right, owned by Dave Szumowski, of Monee, and a 1965 Factory Five Cobra replica, left, owned by Dan Hall, of Kankakee, were two of many cars on display during the Cruise-In Night at the Museum on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

A 1912 Fort Model T, right, owned by Dave Szumowski, of Monee, and a 1965 Factory Five Cobra replica, left, owned by Dan Hall, of Kankakee, were two of many cars on display during the Cruise-In Night at the Museum on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

By Tiffany Blanchette

Classic cars and camaraderie could be found at the Kankakee County Museum as gear heads gathered for the Cruise-In Night at the Museum earlier this month on Thursday, Aug. 14.

From a 1912 Fort Model T, owned by Dave Szumowski, of Monee, to a 1965 Factory Five Cobra replica, owned by Dan Hall, of Kankakee, about 30 classic, vintage and just plain cool cars were on display for a night of automotive fun, food trucks and a stroll through history.

A 1912 Fort Model T, right, owned by Dave Szumowski, of Monee, and a 1965 Factory Five Cobra replica, left, owned by Dan Hall, of Kankakee, were two of many cars on display during the Cruise-In Night at the Museum on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

Cruise-In Night at the Museum A 1912 Fort Model T, right, owned by Dave Szumowski, of Monee, and a 1965 Factory Five Cobra replica, left, owned by Dan Hall, of Kankakee, were two of many cars on display during the Cruise-In Night at the Museum on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The free event was the first car show on the museum grounds for several years, and local automotive enthusiasts in attendance were hopeful the event will return to the shaded circle drive at Governor Small Memorial Park.

