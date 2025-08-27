Kankakee boys soccer tops Lincoln-Way East in season opener: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Windy City Classic: Kankakee made a strong season-opening statement with a 2-0 win against Lincoln-Way East at Reavis. No individual stats were available.

St. Anne 6, Grant Park 1: Brigham Hayes netted all six goals for St. Anne as the Cardinals opened up their season with a comfortable win at home over the Dragons. Erick Franco had two assists, while Christopher Adame, Diego Guerrero and Joshua Hernandez each had one assist. David Rappo made 13 saves for St. Anne.

Grant Park’s goal came from Brody Litton on an assist from Dirk VanDrunen. Cameron Becker made eight saves for the Dragons.

Beecher 8, Momence 0: The Bobcats scored seven first-half goals – five from Wences Baumgartner – to improve to 1-0 in the regular season and River Valley Conference. Axel Suarez, Duke Doran and Vince Durante each scored. Suarez and Dominic Breshnan had two assists apiece. Brian Oldenburg’s shutout included 11 saves.

No individual stats were available for Momence (0-1, 0-1).

Serena 4, Reed-Custer 3: The Comets dropped a home heartbreaker to open their 2025 campaign. Tristan Randall, Jakub Lichaj and Dylan Maschmeyer all scored. Randall, Matthew Kuban and Tyler Compton had assists. Vinny Bollino had seven saves.

Clifton Central 8, Illinois Lutheran 1: Clifton Central opened the season with a dominant win in RVC play. Erick Gutierrez tallied four goals and two assists. Jesus Munoz scored twice and notched an assist, while Matthew Salas had a goal and three helpers. Kaden LaFine had five saves.

Girls volleyball

Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers, who suffered a 25-13, 25-19 loss in Monday’s season opener on the road.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff: Cissna Park, Clifton Central and Grant Park all faced off in Day 2 of the Timberwolf Tipoff on Tuesday, with the host Timberwolves going 2-0 on the day, Grant Park splitting their two games and Central taking a pair of losses.

In the first match, Cissna Park beat Central 2-0, winning the first set 25-5 and the second 25-15. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park with eight kills and four digs. Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis had six kills apiece, while Mady Marcott had nine assists and Ella Schluter had seven. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

In the second match of the day, Grant Park outlasted Central in a three-set match. After the Comets took the first set 25-13, the Dragons woke up and took the second set 25-7 and the third 15-10. No individual stats were available for either team.

Cissna Park kept rolling in match three, taking down Grant Park in straight sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Lucht had eight kills again to lead the Timberwolves, while Neukomm had four and Duis had three. Marcott had 10 assists to Schluter’s eight. No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Donovan 2, Iroquois West 0: Layne Hefflefinger’s near double-double helped lead the Wildcats to a win in their season opener on the road Tuesday. They won a close first set 25-23 over the Raiders and took the second set 25-15. Hefflefinger posted nine kills and nine digs in the match. Bailey Henneike added 14 digs, and Chloe Ponton added nine digs and five kills.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Peotone 2, Grace Christian 1: The Blue Devils opened 2025 with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 road win. No individual stats were available for either team.

Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Beecher 0: No individual stats were available for the Bobcats, who fell 25-17, 25-13 at home.

Boys golf

Lincoln-Way East 144, Bradley-Bourbonnais 164: The Boilermakers suffered a 20-stroke road defeat in Southwest Suburban Conference action Tuesday. Jake Kehoe carded a 39, followed by a 40 from Sam LaMore, a 41 from Kaden Davis and 44s from Lucas Garrett and Landan Haggard.

Beecher 165, Manteno 206: The Bobcats had quite a day, most impressively when Danny Vallos carded his first career eagle on the par-5 third hole at Lincolnshire Country Club. He finished with a 42. Peyton Serafin ran away with medalist honors with a 36. Charlie Nowak (41) and Ben Anaclerio (46) rounded out the scorecard.

Landon Bukowski’s 44 led Manteno. Kyle Hupe (53), Nathan Kisala (54) and Ty Carlile (55) also factored for the Panthers.

Westville 180, Watseka 202, Milford 216, Oakwood 246: The Warriors and Bearcats took the middle spots in the Vermilion Valley Conference quad hosted by Westville Tuesday. Jack Hutchinson and Andrew Snowden each fired 46s for Watseka, who got a 54 from Andrew Yates and 56 from Owen Swartz.

Joey Bushnell shot a 45 to pace Milford. Isaac Schaumburg shot a 53, Hixon Lafond shot a 58, and Samuel Mann carded a 60.