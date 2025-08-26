Bishop McNamara, Watseka go 1-1 at Timberwolf Tip-Off: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off: Bishop McNamara and Watseka both played twice in round robin action Monday, and both went 1-1. Watskea scored a 2-1 win (25-18, 16-25, 15-10) over Fisher, who defeated the Fightin’ Irish 2-1 (19-25, 25-22, 15-10). In the nightcap, McNamara earned a 2-1 victory (19-25, 25-11, 15-11) win over Watseka.

Watseka’s Noelle Schroeder totaled 18 digs and an ace on the day. Avery Pufahl had six kills and an ace. Christa Holohan tallied 23 assists. Liana Navas had seven digs and an ace, all against McNamara.

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0: The Wildcats opened the season with a 25-22, 25-11 sweep in nonconference action. No individual stats were available.

Morris 2, Manteno 0: The Panthers fell short in two hard-fought sets (25-20, 25-22) in their season opener on the road. Maddie Gesky had eight kills, three blocks and two aces. Danika Fletcher added 10 assists and an ace while Morgan Derrico had 16 digs and an ace. Maddy Belisle added five kills and digs apiece.

Boys Soccer

Coal City 9, Grant Park 0: The Coalers (1-0) opened the regular season on fire Monday, getting goals from seven different players. Carter Hollis had a hat trick while Dane Noffsinger, Adrian Dames, Dylan Fatlan, Luke Munsterman, Julian Micetich and AJ Kenney scored as well. Julian Micetich notched a pair of assists.

No stats were available for Grant Park (0-1).

Girls Golf

Bradley-Bourbonnais 218, Manteno 228, Wilmington 303: The Boilermakers scored the nonconference win over a pair of local foes from the Illinois Central Eight Conference at Aspen Ridge. Allie Trudeau earned medalist after firing off a 50, joined on the scorecard by Boiler teammates Claire Steinacker (53), Liv Contreras (57) and Beatrice White (58).

Ginny Kvasnicka’s 51 led Manteno, who also got scores from Olivia Bukowski (54), Camryn Haines (59) and Ava White (64). Wilmington’s 303 came from Megan Fisher (73), Grace Jones (76), Sally Clifford (76) and Morgan Farrell (79).

Boys Golf

Seneca Invite: Coal City (369) took home bronze as a team and Jaxon Duke (85) took home bronze individually. Other scorers for the Coalers included Mckale Perino (93), Frankie Ponio (94) and Cody Scheer (97). No stats were reported for Peotone nor Reed-Custer.

Watseka 200, Illinois Lutheran 230, Grant Park 231: Andrew Snoweden (43) took medalist honors for the Warriors, who won Monday’s triangular against a pair of River Valley Conference teams at Minne Monesse. They also got scores from Jack Hutchinson (48), Andrew Yates (51) and Owen Swartz (58).

Grant Park’s final score came from JT Huante (47), Isaiah Salin (61), Taggart Thompson (61) and Micah Hoekstra (62).