Kankakee County officials want your input on roadway safety and improvements

Whether you walk, bike, drive or roll, Kankakee County wants to hear from you.

The county is encouraging drivers, bicyclists, walkers, and other travelers to take a brief online survey that will help shape future roadway safety improvements in the Kankakee County region, according to a news release.

The survey is available at: www.ilsafetyactionplans.org/survey.

This safety survey is an important first step in developing a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan – a guiding document to identify safety challenges and create solutions to make local streets and roads safer for all, according to the release.

Residents can share how they travel within the area, their safety experiences while walking, driving, or biking, and other insights, according to the release.

An interactive map also allows participants to pinpoint specific locations where they have safety concerns, according to the release.

This input will help identify and prioritize safety initiatives and inform the creation of the regional CSAP, according to the release.

The initiative is funded by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and is part of the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program, according to the release.

For more information on the survey or the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, contact Tyler Goodrich at tgoodrich@kankakeecountyil.gov or 815-937-2940.