Kankakee, Bradley police investigate threats made against schools

Bradley police said Kan-Comm 911 dispatch center received a pair of calls early Monday morning from an unknown subject who made threats toward Bradley East Elementary School and a Kankakee school.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said the Kankakee school mentioned was King Middle School.

At approximately 4:33 a.m. Monday, the calls came to the Kankakee and Bradley non-emergency numbers. The caller was jovial and confused at the start of the call. The caller then made the threats toward the two schools, Bradley police said in a release.

“The caller advised the dispatcher that they were being forced to make these threats and some other illegible verbiage before disconnecting,” Bradley police said.

Kan-Comm advised Bradley police who then informed the school resource officers and Bradley school personnel, Bradley police said.

At this time, Bradley police said the context of the calls and how they were received, they believe the calls were made by AI robo-calling and were not credible.

It was still felt that since the schools were threatened it was necessary to have an increased police presence at the schools, Bradley police said.

The superintendents of both school districts notified parents of the situation.

Kidwell said there was extra police presence and District 111 had extra security at King Middle School.

“You have to take these calls seriously,” Kidwell said.

Bradley police said they are trying to locate and identify the subject, which appears to be from out of state.