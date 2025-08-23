Work underway at Kankakee’s East Riverwalk

Crews begin to install a portadam on Aug. 19, 2025, as work starts on the $5-million East Riverwalk project at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street (Tiffany Blanchette)

There is no question that much construction time has been lost, but work officially started this week on the much-anticipated Kankakee East Riverwalk.

Finally.

Years after the 2017 development announcement by then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, protracted financing efforts, and environmental issues with endangered mussels and spawning river redhorse fish, long-overdue work has finally begun on the first major component of the planned 4-mile riverwalk through much of Kankakee.

Under the direction of general contractor PSI Inc. of Kankakee, crews descended on the location at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street this week to begin the $5 million project.

Although some initial site preparation work has taken place, the first major step is not about construction, but rather, pushing back the flowing waters of the Kankakee River’s north banks.

The construction of the portadam will allow work along the northern bank of the 1-acre plot to gain a structure for the development.

The hope is that the temporary dam could be in place, weather permitting, by the end of next week.

A portadam is a temporary, watertight enclosure in a body of water to create a dry area allowing for construction.

Crews will be building an estimated 295-foot-long wall constructed of steel piles and precast concrete panels, which will form the foundation for the site’s boardwalk stretching across the river-facing portion of the park.

A rendering shows the East Riverwalk project in Kankakee. (Provided by Currents of Kankakee)

This portion of the project should be completed this year, officials said.

Work throughout the park can then begin to take place, and a significant portion of the development should take place this year if Mother Nature allows.

“I’m ready for an easy project,” Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush joked this week regarding the riverwalk development. “We just have to stay the course. In the end, this will be a beautiful addition to Kankakee. ... It’s been a journey.”