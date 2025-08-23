Proposed Kankakee gaming cafe rejected

A proposed gaming cafe at 604 N. Entrance Ave. in Kankakee's 1st Ward has been unanimously rejected by Kankakee Planning Board members. (Lee Provost)

A proposed gaming cafe in Kankakee came up snake eyes this week.

Kankakee Planning Board members unanimously rejected a conditional-use permit needed to operate a 1st Ward gaming cafe in a vacant 980-square-foot brick building at 604 N. Entrance Ave.

The 5-0 vote rejecting the request from Kankakeean Rosa Dowdy will be sent to the Kankakee City Council. The council has the option to approve the planning board’s vote or reject its vote and grant the permit.

After the vote denying the permit, Dowdy said she was “surprised, but not surprised.”

Her son, Pierre Dowdy, said they are not giving up this matter.

“This is a dream for her. Why can’t she have her dream?” he said.

The case will be presented to the full City Council in September. The date for a council vote has not been set.

It is unknown how long the location has been unoccupied, but its last use was that of a church, according to information presented at the hearing.

Rosa Dowdy is not the owner of the property. She would be leasing it from the owner of the neighboring self-storage business.

A conditional-use permit is necessary to operate the business in the light industrial-zoned district.

The property is directly east of Hemenover Construction Co., 639 N. Entrance Ave., as well as residential apartments.

Piggush-Simoneau Inc. also operates its business nearby at 660 N. Cherry Ave.

Ownership from these businesses expressed concerns about having this type of business in the area. The owners noted that they already spend time picking up trash near the street and on their properties.

Pierre Dowdy said the proposed six gaming-station business, although it would have a liquor license, would not be operating a bar.

The alcoholic offerings would only be for those gambling, and consumption is limited to one drink per hour.

“Alcohol is only for the gaming experience,” Pierre Dowdy informed the board.

He said taking alcohol outside the location would be prohibited.

“This is not a bar or a nightclub at all,” he said.

Kankakee has one remaining gaming-cafe license, meaning the location could operate there if this permit is granted.

Neither 1st Ward council members, Michael Prude nor Cherry Malone Marshall, were at the meeting when this matter was up for discussion. Prude and Malone Marshall had been at the meeting when the Fortitude Community Outreach conditional-use permit had been discussed.

It was noted that both 1st Ward representatives are supportive of this request.

Rosa Dowdy said other 1st Ward locations have been explored, but this site is the preferred choice.

After a short discussion, Kankakee Planner Melissa King asked if the board had a motion to be voted upon. No motion was made.

After several moments of silence, King said failure to present a motion would be equal to a denial of the permit request.

After a few more moments, Planning Board member Steve Case made a motion to deny the request. His motion gained a second from board member Chip Rorem.

The denial was then approved by a 5-0 vote, with board members Berry McCracken, Jose Arturo-Barajas and board Chairman Beverly Hood also casting votes.