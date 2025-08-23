Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Aug. 23, 2025

Isaiah Coronado and Vanessa Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Mateo Emmanuel, Aug. 12, first child.
Rilley and Alyssa Harrod, Kankakee, boy, Colt Christopher, Aug. 13, second child.
Tiffany and Brady McDowell, Watseka, boy, Gunnar James, Aug. 14, second child.
Andres and Brittney Castro, Kankakee, girl, Daisy Adalei, Aug. 14, sixth child.
Cameron and Shelby Schwark, Herscher, girl, Riley Mae, Aug. 15, second child.
Tamara Hancock, Kankakee, girl, Alaina Geraldine, Aug. 15, first child.
Michael and Sara Bradford, Manteno, girl, Aubrianna Marie, Aug. 16, fourth child.
David Stevenson and Tatyana Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Davyn, Aug. 16, second child.
Zac and Lisa Carlton, Manteno, boy, Nolan Robert, Aug. 16, second child.
Jesse Aguirre and Cora Braud, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxson Wyatt, Aug. 17, third child.
Sha-Ron Lightfoot, Momence, boy, Jaylin Jonas, Aug. 18, fourth child.
Wilder Lopez Guinand and Veronica Ramirez Ramirez, Kankakee, girl, Ailany Sofia, Aug. 18, second child.