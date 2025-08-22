Amendment proposed regarding Bourbonnais’ liquor licenses

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said amending ordinance will guide the village as it moves forward regarding licensing and granting special use permits. (Tiffany Blanchette)

With multiple businesses proposing video-gaming cafes in Bourbonnais, trustees heard the first reading of an amendment to the ordinance dealing with liquor licenses.

The proposed change to the ordinance added definitions about video gaming, video-gaming cafe and video-gaming terminal.

It also clarified that a Class F liquor license is for the retail sale of alcoholic liquor for consumption on the premises only of a video-gaming cafe.

Entertainment is not permitted, and alcoholic liquors served are prohibited from leaving the premises when open.

Mayor Jeff Keast said at Monday’s Village Board meeting that amending the ordinance will guide the village as it moves forward regarding licensing and granting special-use permits.

“The ordinance puts limitations on what they can and can’t do,” Keast said. “We’ve changed just to clarify a few things on where they can actually consume alcohol in the facility.”

Village attorney Patrick Dunn said during the meeting that, based on discussions at last week’s Administration Committee meeting, the ordinance was amended.

“It was discussed that there should be some definitions, basically, of what the uses were, and additionally, some limitations written into the ordinance regarding things that the ordinance wouldn’t do in these types of establishments,” Dunn said.

Three gaming cafes have been approved by the trustees so far.

Two more, Liquor World, 963 N. Convent St., and Shaddy Convenient Mart, 1184 N. Convent St., received their liquor licenses at Monday’s meeting.

The license allows for the retail sale of alcoholic liquor to be consumed on the premises only. The annual fee for this license is $1,500, according to the Bourbonnais Municipal Code.

This is the first step for these businesses. Village officials said these proposed gaming cafes have to go before the planning commission to get a special-use permit.

This includes a public hearing since they are asking for a zoning variance.

If recommended by the planning commission, the proposal moves to the Village Board. If approved, the applicant goes to the state for licensing.

Administrator Mike Van Mill said last week that neither Liquor Zone nor Shaddy Convenient Mart officials have submitted an application or plans to the village.