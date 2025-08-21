Fortitude gains OK from Kankakee Planning Board

Surrounded by supporters, Dawn Broers, center, Fortitude Community Outreach founder and executive director, reacts as the Kankakee Planning Board voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit to allow a night shelter at 970 E. Court St. in Kankakee's 1st Ward. First Ward Alderpersons Michael Prude, at left, and Cherry Malone Marshall both voiced their opposition to the final approval, which will go before the city council in September. (Tiffany Blanchette)

One hurdle has been cleared by Fortitude Community Outreach in its quest to operate a night homeless shelter in Kankakee.

The hurdle may be somewhat higher in its next request.

The next challenge will be gaining approval in September from the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

And while the council vote is far from a rubber stamp by the Kankakee Planning Board, Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers had one immediate thought after a successful 90-minute Planning Board session.

She planned to take a few moments to savor and appreciate this outcome before staring down the second hurdle.

“I’m very appreciative,” she said moments after the 5-0 Planning Board vote Tuesday that approved a conditional-use permit to allow the group to operate a night shelter at 970 E. Court St. in Kankakee. “This is a good step in Kankakee welcoming us back.”

Since 2018, Broers has been seeking shelter for the homeless. She first operated revolving nightly shelter sites. She then sought to establish a permanent location in Kankakee.

She and supporters tried to construct a shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, but construction costs put those plans out of reach. She then tried to locate in a former United Faith Pentecostal Church property in the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue, but that attempt also was rejected.

After saying that she would not locate within Kankakee following initial frustrations, she found a site in the 1st Ward.

Because the Planning Board is only an advisory arm to the City Council regarding conditional-use permits, the request for this 1st Ward development must gain a majority vote from the council.

Dawn Broers (right), Fortitude Community Outreach founder and executive director, answers questions from Kankakee Planning Board members ahead of its 5-0 vote to approve a conditional-use permit to allow a night shelter at 970 E. Court St. in Kankakee. The next step will be an OK from the Kankakee City Council in September. (Tiffany Blanchette)

City Council next step

The council will take up the matter either at its Sept. 2 meeting or its Sept. 15 meeting. City Planner Melissa King was unsure whether all the needed materials would be completed in time for a vote at the next council meeting Sept. 2.

Approval from the city-elected leaders is far from assured.

Both 1st Ward council members, Cherry Malone Marshall and Michael Prude, have voiced opposition to Fortitude operating a night shelter at the site that once served as the home of the Kankakee County Health Department.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, of the estimated 20 people who voiced their opinions regarding Fortitude operating an overnight shelter, almost all spoke in favor of it.

First Ward Alderpersons Michael Prude, right, and Cherry Malone Marshall listen as a Fortitude Community Outreach supporter speaks at the Kankakee Planning Board meeting on Aug. 19, 2025. The board voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit to allow a night shelter at 970 E. Court St. in Kankakee's 1st Ward. Both alderpersons voiced their opposition to the final approval, which will go before the city council in September. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Many wore green T-shirts with the capital letters “YIMBY” decorating the front. Supporters spoke of the need for this shelter, which could begin service as soon as Oct. 1.

The letters YIMBY stand for “yes in my backyard.” The slogan was a spin on the widely known NIMBY, which refers to “not in my backyard.” NIMBY is a common expression for people who oppose developments based on how it will affect them rather than the community at large.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and several City Council members attended the hearing. The only other council member to address the board other than Malone Marshall and Prude was 4th Ward representative Lance Marczak.

While many people spoke of homelessness being a problem not unique to Kankakee, Marczak asked where the other communities are.

“We can’t just be the only one solving this problem,” he said of Kankakee.

Oct. 1 start eyed

If approved, Broers said the shelter would operate year-round. When the shelter operated in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School property in downtown Kankakee for a few years, it only functioned as a shelter annually from Oct. 1 through April 30.

The location initially could provide shelter for 19 people. The plan is to eventually expand to 30.

A parade of supporters approached the microphone to speak to Planning Board members.

Some shared stories of their own struggles. Some spoke of their own days of homelessness. One person asked for a show of hands of how many knew someone who had dealt with this issue. Numerous hands were raised.

Jeffery Judd of Kankakee shared his experience. He talked of his work aiding the homeless. He noted that he was previously homeless too.

He said it is important to get these people off the streets, at least during the night, so they do not become victims of crime or perpetrators of crime.

“This problem is not going to go away if we do nothing,” he said.

He implored the board to give this shelter a chance.

He said getting people off the street and providing access to service will help.

“If we don’t do something, the problem will not go away. We have a place saying, ‘Give us your homeless.’ We should not be putting road blocks in the way,” Judd said.

Sharon Moore of Bourbonnais addressed the board. She explained that she often prays for Fortitude.

She said caring for the homeless is an ongoing issue in many communities of all sizes.

Kristin Ponnambalam of Kankakee said granting the conditional-use permit should be a “no-brainer.”

“It’s an issue of compassion,” she said, adding that if the shelter is not opened, how many people will be willing to open their home for someone needing shelter?

Broers said she understood the concern of other communities not opening their doors to a shelter, but her concern is getting this location opened.

She said the need is great. She noted there are 117 county residents who have sought homeless services. Those, she said, are only the people who have come forward.

The actual number could be as high as 500.

She also noted that calls to the agency’s hotline seeking help are dominated by those calling Kankakee their home. She said 70% of the calls come from Kankakeeans.