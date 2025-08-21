Bradley-Bourbonnais recognized as a top high school by U.S. News & World Report

BBCHS has been ranked first in Kankakee County, 160th in the state of Illinois, and 4,355th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. (Photo Provided by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has been named one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rate and how well they prepare students for college.

BBCHS is ranked first in Kankakee County, 160th in the state of Illinois, and 4,355th in the nation for the 2024-25 school year.

Three years ago, in 2022-23, BBCHS was ranked third in the county, 231st in the state and 7,489th in the nation.

This recognition and improvement reflect the daily dedication of the entire school community, BBCHS shared in a news release.

The school credits its teachers and administrators for preparing students for state-required tests to ensure the best possible outcomes, which ultimately will prepare them for their next steps in their academic careers in college, according to the release.

U.S. News & World Report also provides statistics for the schools it evaluates.

BBCHS was noted to have an enrollment of 1,913 and a student-to-teacher ratio of 15:1.

It was also noted that the school had 51% of students take at least one Advanced Placement exam, and 27% of students passed at least one AP exam.

The school’s mathematics proficiency was 20%, reading proficiency was 25% and science proficiency was 44% based on state test scores.

Its graduation rate was 91%, according to the report.

BBCHS was given an overall score of 75.67 out of 100 in the report’s scorecard.