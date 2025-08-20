Trustees approve Sztuba as Bourbonnais’ new deputy police chief

An 11-year veteran of the Bourbonnais Police Department, Jason Sztuba, was named deputy police chief at Monday’s village board meeting.

Since May, the 49-year-old Sztuba has been the department’s interim chief. He was the department’s patrol commander.

Sztuba replaced now-retired Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, who became interim chief following the retirement of Chief Jim Phelps.

By a 6-0 vote, trustees approved the recommendation of Police Chief Dave Morefield to promote Sztuba.

Mayor Jeff Keast said Sztuba’s salary would be $145,000.

Sztuba said he has thought about making the move to the administrative side of the department.

“I don’t ever see myself trying to be stagnant. I wouldn’t be happy with myself if I wasn’t trying to move up,” Sztuba said.

A Navy veteran, Sztuba started his career in law enforcement at Pontiac Correctional Center in 2009 as a correctional officer.

Before Bourbonnais, Sztuba started policing in January 2011 at the Chicago Heights Police Department.

Sztuba earned his associate’s degree at Kankakee Community College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Governors State University and just graduated in May from GSU with a master’s in public administration.

Sztuba graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

During his tenure at Bourbonnais, Sztuba has worked in patrol, as a field training officer, as a crisis negotiator, as a detective, patrol sergeant, patrol commander, training officer and field training coordinator.

Sztuba is a member of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team as an assistant team leader.

Sztuba and his wife, Laura, are the parents of two children. Laura is an Army veteran.