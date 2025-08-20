Daily Journal

Trustees approve Sztuba as Bourbonnais’ new deputy police chief

Jason Sztuba

Bourbonnais Police Deputy Sgt. Jason Sztuba (Provided Bourbonnais Police Department)

By Jeff Bonty

An 11-year veteran of the Bourbonnais Police Department, Jason Sztuba, was named deputy police chief at Monday’s village board meeting.

Since May, the 49-year-old Sztuba has been the department’s interim chief. He was the department’s patrol commander.

Sztuba replaced now-retired Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, who became interim chief following the retirement of Chief Jim Phelps.

By a 6-0 vote, trustees approved the recommendation of Police Chief Dave Morefield to promote Sztuba.

Mayor Jeff Keast said Sztuba’s salary would be $145,000.

Sztuba said he has thought about making the move to the administrative side of the department.

“I don’t ever see myself trying to be stagnant. I wouldn’t be happy with myself if I wasn’t trying to move up,” Sztuba said.

A Navy veteran, Sztuba started his career in law enforcement at Pontiac Correctional Center in 2009 as a correctional officer.

Before Bourbonnais, Sztuba started policing in January 2011 at the Chicago Heights Police Department.

Sztuba earned his associate’s degree at Kankakee Community College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Governors State University and just graduated in May from GSU with a master’s in public administration.

Sztuba graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

During his tenure at Bourbonnais, Sztuba has worked in patrol, as a field training officer, as a crisis negotiator, as a detective, patrol sergeant, patrol commander, training officer and field training coordinator.

Sztuba is a member of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team as an assistant team leader.

Sztuba and his wife, Laura, are the parents of two children. Laura is an Army veteran.

BourbonnaisBourbonnais Village BoardGovernmentLocal NewsNewsKankakee County Front HeadlinesKankakee Community CollegePolicePolice DepartmentShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.