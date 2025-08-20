First day of school fanfare

The energetic cadence of a drumline and the cheers of cheerleaders greeted the second through fourth graders arriving Tuesday morning for their first day of school at Herscher Intermediate School.
Smiling students exited the buses to this bit of fanfare thanks to the Herscher High School musicians and athletes as well as staff, teachers and the Tigers mascot, embodied by administrative assistant Kathy Astrella, handing out high fives.
The Herscher School District joined the majority of area districts in kicking off the 2025-26 school year, with the Kankakee School District, Bourbonnais Elementary School District, Bradley Elementary School District and Manteno School District welcoming students back today for another year of learning.
First days of school
Thursday, Aug. 14
Grace Christian Academy
Friday, Aug. 15:
St. George Elementary School District
Pembroke School District
St. Anne School District
Momence School District
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (freshmen)
Monday, Aug. 18:
Grant Park School District
Kankakee Trinity Academy
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (all students)
Tuesday, Aug. 19:
Herscher School District
Bishop McNamara Catholic School
Wednesday, Aug. 20:
Kankakee School District
Bourbonnais Elementary School District
Bradley Elementary School District
Manteno School District