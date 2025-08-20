Daily Journal 2025 boys soccer preview capsules

Kankakee's Joseph Andrade battles for possession against a Lindblom defender during the Kays' 5-1 victory over Lindblom in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal at Kankakee High School in October 2023. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Myles Tryban

2024 Record: 2-18

Top Players: Yahir Hernandez, jr., F; Kaiden Hunt, sr., MF/SWP; Diego Perez, sr., MF/HB; Danny Buzas, sr., GK; Jesus Arenas, sr., MF/F

Worth noting: The Fightin’ Irish welcome new head coach Myles Tryban this fall. They do have six seniors to replace, but do return a pair of seniors who were captains last year, Hunt and Perez. Last year’s leading scorer with seven goals, Hernandez, is also back.

It’s been a tough two years for the Irish, who went a combined 5-33 in 2023 and 2024, but with senior leadership, an experienced goalkeeper in Buzas and offensive talent back under a new head coach, the arrow could be pointing upward.

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Coach: Andy Stembridge

2024 Record: 8-12-1

Top Players: Bennett Dykstra, sr., MF; Guadalupe Valadez, sr., MF; Anthony Martinez, sr., D; Brayden Watters, sr., MF; Jack Watters, soph., D

Worth noting: The Boilermakers were stout against local competition, as their last-second win over Kankakee gave them their first outright All-City title since 2019, and they went 5-0 against other Daily Journal area schools by a combined 20-1 final. This fall, they’ll look to take that success to the SouthWest Suburban Conference, where they stumbled to a 1-7 conference mark.

“We’re excited to build on the foundation laid by last year’s competitive group,” Stembridge said. “With our core players returning and fresh talent joining the team, we’re aiming to enhance our performance and strive for even greater success this year.”

Dykstra and Valadez were both Daily Journal All-Area picks a season ago, while Martinez was a special mention, and both of the Watters brothers were honorable mentions. With a dozen players back that saw significant minutes last year, as well as both of the junior goalkeepers that split time last year, Harrison Adams and Tim Martinez, the Boilers will look to take their success further up north and further in the postseason.

Southland Athletic Conference

Coach: Vincent Mkhwanazi

2024 Record: 11-9

Top Players: Luis Pereda, jr. D; Joseph Andrade, sr., MF; Alexis Cruz, sr., MF; Angel Cruz, jr., MF; Sergio Vargas, sr., D

Worth noting: The Kays have been in the midst of a generational run the past handful of years, one that has a great chance of continuing in 2025. Their bid for a regional four-peat came a goal shy after their 1-0 loss to Oak Forest in last year’s Class 2A Regional championship round, but with a pair of All-Area players and their two most potent offensive players all back, a fourth regional in five years is a realistic goal.

“After our previous season where we fell short of our season goals, we are hoping to build consistency and sharpen our style of play so that we can find our winning edge,” Mkhwanazi said. “The players have shown great commitment, and we believe this year’s group has the focus and energy to make a strong push forward.”

Pereda wasn’t just All-Area and All-Southland, but Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional as well as one of the state’s premier defenders. Andrade was an all-sectional honorable mention after displaying two-way ability with a dozen goals and a defensive presence in the middle of the pitch. The Cruz brothers return for their fourth and third seasons in the starting lineup.

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Steven McCleary

2024 Record: 17-7-1

Top Players: Dane Noffsinger, sr., MF; Carter Nicholson, jr., GK; Aidan Kenney, sr., D; Parker Jacovec, jr., D; Luke Munsterman, sr., MF

Worth noting: With just one senior on the roster a season ago, the Coalers increased their win total by 12 from 2023 and put together their winningest season in over two decades. They will now bring back a very large senior class into the 2025 campaign as they look to capitalize on that success.

Kenney and Jakovec will be back to anchor the defense while All-ICE and All-Sectional midfielder Noffsinger returns as a scoring threat after a 19-goal junior season. The Coalers are aiming to compete in a strong conference and make it beyond the regional championship round, where they fell 4-3 against Manteno last season.

“We hope to build on our 17-7-1 record from last year and make a deep push into the postseason,” McCleary said. “We have an outstanding group of seniors with a very talented group of juniors who have been playing up on varsity for the past 3 years.

Coach: Hugo Hernandez

2024 Record: 15-7-1

Top Players: Luis Parra, sr., F/MF; Connor Buckley, sr., D; Kanden Venckauskaus, jr., MF; Rowan Keigher, jr., F; Landon McMillin, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Tigers are looking for their third regional title in four years in 2025, and they will be doing so under a first-year head coach in Hernandez. After seven seasons as an assistant at Kankakee, Hernandez took over at Herscher after Alan High took a step back after 17 years as head coach.

Parra, an All-State forward last year, is back for his senior season after posting 37 goals and 26 assists a season ago. With 72 career assists, he is in a position to climb into the top 10 in state history in career assists by season’s end, and may even reach the top five.

“While the boys fell short in the regional semifinal, my focus is to establish our new playing identity and build a strong, positive team culture that will help with postseason play,” Hernandez said. “With a lot of key returners (Luis & Connor), and new roles for Jacob Benoit and Kanden Venckauskaus, and the addition of Landon McMillian, I see us competing at a high level.”

Coach: Oscar Farfan

2024 Record: 18-4-2

Top Players: Justin Foster, sr., MF; Maddox Toepper, sr., MF; Eric Eldridge, sr., MF; Matthew Ritzke, sr., D; Nolan Ziman, sr., D

Worth noting: The Panthers won their first regional since 2019, posted their most wins since 2018 and won their first sectional since 2017 last season. Their season came to an end one win short of a trip to state, falling in the super-sectionals to eventual state champions Normal Community.

They may have lost last year’s leading scorer Kash Goranson (24 goals), but return Eldridge (15), Toepper (13) and Foster (10) to an experienced lineup, and one that seems positioned to make a run at a second straight ICE title and perhaps more postseason success.

Coach: Ryan Murray

2024 Record: 5-15

Top Players: Nate Wehrmann, sr., MF/F; Santino Petrizzi, jr., MF; Tristan Drabik, jr., GK; Patryk Krupa, fr., MF; Carson Logan, fr., D

Worth noting: Last season was very much a rebuilding year for the Blue Devils. Coming off consecutive winning seasons and two years removed from a regional title, they had just three seniors on the roster, one of whom had significant varsity experience.

But following that five-win campaign, they come back with plenty of experience, including Wehrmann and Petrizzi coming off a pair of nine-goal seasons and Drabik back in the net. With some talented new faces added to the mix, they are eyeing a resurgent season in 2025.

“Our talented returning players are joined by key freshman Patryk Krupa and Carson Logan, who have the skill to become a force known quickly in the area,” Murray said. “The expectations for this season has led to a focus and intensity during training higher than any in my years coaching Peotone, and we are all excited for the first game.”

Coach: Andy Gleixner

2024 Record: 11-11-2

Top Players: Jayden Bustos, sr., MF; Mason Vasil, jr., F; Matt Kuban, so., MF; Dylan Maschmeyer, sr. D; Chris Ozee, jr. D

Worth noting: The Comets cracked double-digit wins last season for the first time since 2000. Factoring into their 11 wins was a six-game winning streak that came as an answer to a 0-6 start and got them pointed in the right direction for the year. They also picked up a postseason win over Grant Park before falling to Momence to end the season.

Despite some key losses from last year’s team, Vasil will be back off of a 13-goal season with Bustos and Kuban returning after scoring nine goals apiece as a junior and freshman, respectively.

“I feel we have the pieces to make another statement this year,” Gleixner said. “We lost a lot of quality seniors last year, but have a deep number of returners with varsity experience that will help us continue our tradition of competing with our area and everyone in the strong ICE conference.

River Valley Conference

Coach: Dawn Compton

2024 Record: 20-6, RVC Champions

Top Players: Wences Baumgartner, sr., Striker; Jadyn Hill, sr., D; Axel Juarez, jr., MF; Axel Avila, jr., MF; Dominic Camilleri, fr., MF

Worth Noting: Beecher’s career scoring record is likely to be in jeopardy this season with Baumgartner just 15 goals shy of the 138-goal mark set by Logan Wilkins as a senior just last season. Baumgartner may also be in range of the all-time IHSA scoring record by season’s end and will tie the record of 177 goals if he matches his career high of 54 goals.

Plenty of returning talent will surround Baumgartner this season, with Hill back on the defensive and Camilleri providing a fresh face. The Bobcats will be looking to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth year in a row and make a run at the RVC and some postseason success.

“We expect to compete for the conference title as well as a regional title,” Compton said. “We return several starters with a ton of varsity experience, coupled with more depth this season, we could surprise some teams along the way.”

Coach: Drew Granzow

2024 Record: 9-14

Top Players: Erick Gutierrez, sr., CM; Kaden Lafine, sr., GK; Ayden Meyer, sr., CB; Jesus Munoz, so., CM; Jake Poole, fr., Striker/F

Worth noting: The nine wins a season ago for the Comets tied their second-best mark since 2011, and with an 11-win season in 2023, gave them their winningest two-year stretch since 2011 and 2012. Despite a number of key departures from last season, Granzow said he expects the team to keep up its heightened play this year.

“We have the potential to shock a lot of teams in how well we can play,” he said. “I think as long as we stay healthy and avoid injuries, I could see us having a very successful season. We can not give up on each other, and we must remain together as a team to be and stay successful.”

Gutierrez is the team’s top returning scorer after finishing second on the team with eight goals and leading the team with nine assists in 2024. Lafine will provide some stability in the net in his second season as the starting goalkeeper.

Coach: Mark Boccia

2024 Record: 12-10-2

Top Players: Rigo Venegas, sr.; Cameron Becker, sr.; Sam Cordes, jr.; Aiden Overbeek, jr.; Dirk VanDrunen, fr.

Worth noting: The Dragons got back up above the .500 mark in 2024 after a 9-15 record the year prior, snapped a streak of three straight winning seasons. They also went 8-2 in RVC play to finish second in the standings, with both losses coming to conference champions Beecher.

Overbeek is back after finishing second on the team with 12 goals last season, making him the team’s top returning scorer. Cordes and Venegas finished third and fourth on the team with six assists and five assists, respectively.

“Grant Park has an exciting group of players ready to push this team to the next level,” Boccia said.

The Dragons will also be playing with heavy hearts this season while junior Luis Maldonado undergoes treatment for stomach cancer. The team is dedicating the season to Maldonado and will have his jersey on the bench at each game.

Coach: David Acevedo

2024 Record: 8-11

Top Players: Ulises Garcia Herrera, soph., F; Tommy Rounds, sr., MF/SWP; Omar Caballero, soph., F/GK; Cencere Smith, jr., F/MF;

Worth noting: Injuries plagued Momence throughout the 2024 season, but was able to successfully outrun the injury bug just in time for a miraculous postseason run. They upset RVC champion Beecher, a team they had lost to twice by a combined score of 13-1, in the regional semifinals and then beat Reed-Custer to claim the first regional title in program history.

Momence will be bringing a large number of contributors from that team forward into 2025, including second-leading scorer Garcia Herrera, who tallied 13 goals and 11 assists as a freshman last year.

Coach: Neal Buck

2024 Record: 1-19

Top Players: Brigham Hays, sr., MF/F; Christopher Adame, sr., F; David Rappo, sr., D/GK; Aden Pinson, sr., MF/F

Worth noting: Last season was a tough one for the Cardinals, who posted their fewest wins in more than a decade. But a silver lining from that one-win season was that the team did not have a senior on the roster.

St. Anne brings back their leading scorer in Hays, who had 10 goals and four assists last season. Pinson and Rappo tied for second on the team with three goals apiece, and will join Hays to form an offensive trio aiming to improve upon 2024.

Vermilion Valley Conference

Coach: Rich Alvarez

2024 Record: 5-17

Top Players: Keylan Leon, jr., MF/F; Landen Kraft, sr., MF/F/D; Axle Andrade, jr., MF; Ben Hack, jr., F/D/GK; Joel Archiega, sr., D

Worth noting: The Raiders took their second straight sub-.500 season in 2024, both of which came after a streak of seven winning seasons in a row. They were also a young team last season, with twice as many freshmen listed on the roster as seniors.

While leading scorer Mario Andrade, his 22 goals and 16 assists will be a big loss, Leon and Kraft are back after scoring 15 and 10 goals respectively as sophomores last season.

Coach: Hudson Arseneau

2024 Record: 17-5-1

Top Players: Jose Tobar, jr., MF; Brian Morales-Macias, sr., D; Santiago Solorzano, jr., MF; Jason Moore, sr., GK; Logan Zaragoza, so., D

Worth noting: Last season was the first for a co-op between Watseka and Milford, and with the combined talent of the two schools, the Warriors posted their highest win total since 2015. They will now be without the top two scorers in program history with Narciso Solorzano (139 goals, T-12 in IHSA history) and Owen Avelar (52 goals), but there is plenty of talent returning.

Tobar had 16 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore last season, while Zaragoza was fifth on the team with 42 steals as a freshman. They also have a new coach in Arseneau, who will look to pick up where the previous coach, Diego Cintora, left off with consecutive winning seasons.

Illinois Christian Conference

Trinity

Coach: Logan Boisvert

2024 Record: 7-5-3

Top Players: Akira Hori, sr.; Johnny Bayaraa, sr.; Corey Hathaway, sr.

Worth noting: Boisvert, a 2010 Bishop McNamara graduate, is a former prep soccer player himself and brings coaching and training experience with him in his first year with the Eagles. With Brayden Dehn the lone senior last year, while Boisvert may be a new coach, most of the players he’s coaching will have some familiarity with one another.

The Eagles may be the lone area team that doesn’t compete at the IHSA level, but against Daily Journal area IHSA competition last year, they went 2-2 and scored 19 goals in those four tilts, finishing the year 3-3 against all IHSA opponents.

Hori, a multi-year starter in both soccer and basketball, is arguably the best boys student-athlete walking the Trinity halls. He’ll look to solidify that by adding on to his 13 goals scored over the past two seasons.