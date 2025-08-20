Manteno nixes pavilion for Square on Second

Manteno's Board of Trustees failed to OK a purchase of a pavilion kit that would be constructed in this area of the Square on Second. The measure will be brought up again at a future meeting. (Chris Breach)

A resolution to approve the purchase of a pavilion kit for Manteno’s Square on Second failed to gain enough trustee votes at Monday’s board meeting.

The board voted 3-2 to OK the purchase of a pavilion kit from NUTOYS for $158,333, but four votes are needed for approval.

Trustees CJ Boudreau and Peggy Vaughn were absent from the meeting, and Mayor Annette LaMore voted against the measure along with Trustee Michael Barry.

Trustees Joel Gesky, who is chairman of the Properties and Recreation Committee, Todd Crockett and Annette Zimbelman voted for the purchase.

LaMore said after the meeting that she’s not in favor of building the 30-by-50-foot pavilion, which would likely be on the west side of the Square.

“I don’t think we need it,” she said. “That’s my personal opinion.”

Part of the reason for her and Barry’s objection was the additional costs that would be incurred for building the pavilion. In addition to the cost of the kit, there would be additional expenses of plumbing, electrical and mechanical of approximately $120,000 for the pavilion, which would include restrooms.

There are a couple of portable toilets on the Square now that the village pays $95 each per month. LaMore said spending close to $300,000 for the pavilion is too much for the village right now.

“We’re going to have to take care of it, we’re going to have to clean it,” she said. “We’re going to have to add everything to it, make sure it’s clean every day, and it has plenty of paper supplies. It’s just another job for public works.”

LaMore added that children like to play in the park and have space to run, and the building would be in the way.

“Everything would change out in favor of the pavilion,” she said.

Gesky said the board has been talking about what to do with the Square on Second for three or four years and has explored multiple options. He said the village sought the public’s input, Boudreau asked for suggestions at past meetings and did a survey.

“Three things were a common theme – people wanted seating, they wanted shade and they wanted restrooms,” Gesky said. “And what we’re looking at doing here is to accommodate that.”

Gesky also dispelled the rumor that there would be a concession stand at the pavilion.

Barry said the pavilion is a fine idea, but he wanted everyone to be aware of the additional cost for the entire project.

“We’re kind of going back and forth on placement of this building and everything else,” he said. “I’d really like to see it mapped out, staked out, so that we all can get a visual on it.”

Bring it back for another vote

Gesky said he’ll bring the measure back to the next Properties and Recreation Committee meeting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 10 for further discussion and hopefully vote on it again in a board meeting.

“Unless there’s a change of the feel of the board, we will vote on it again,” he said. “I’m fairly certain Trustee Boudreau was in favor of it, and honestly, I thought Trustee Vaughn was as well. We talked about it. It wasn’t the first time we discussed this. It’s been discussed several times.”