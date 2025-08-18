Daily Journal boys soccer preview: 5 players to watch in 2025

Herscher's Luis Parra (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the Tigers' 4-2 victory over Manteno on Oct. 1, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

With the 2025 boys soccer season on the horizon, there are players from across the area ready to make their mark on the field. All in all, 16 players from the Daily Journal’s 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer team are back in the fold this season, with these five standout players among them.

Wences Baumgartner (Submitted by Brandon Dubois)

Wences Baumgartner, Beecher, Sr., Striker

One of the most prolific goal scorers not only in the area, but also in Beecher history and the entire state of Illinois, Baumgartner comes into his senior season on the brink of a couple of major milestones.

His 123 career goals through the first three seasons of his career put him 15 shy of the school record set by Logan Wilkins last season as a senior, a year in which Wilkins and Baumgartner became Beecher’s first two 100-goal scorers. If he matches his career high of 54 goals from his sophomore season, can tie the IHSA record of 177 goals.

He will also look to lead Beecher in bids for a repeat title in the Rivals Cups and a third straight River Valley Conference title.

Bennett Dykstra (Submitted by Andy St)

Bennett Dykstra, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Sr., MF

The Boilermakers posted their winningest season (8-12-1) since 2019, with then-junior captain Dykstra being instrumental in their success. The All-SouthWest Suburban Conference and IHSSCA All-Sectional selection led the team with 12 goals was also named team MVP.

One of his dozen goals was a game-winner over Kankakee on Sept. 10 that gave the Boilers their first solo All-City title since 2019. As one of the leaders of a sizable returning crop of players in 2025, alongside last year’s second-leading scorer Guadalupe Valadez, Dykstra will look to help lead Bradley-Bourbonnais to further All-City success as well as their first regional title since 2017, which capped off three straight regional-winning seasons.

Luis Parra (Submitted by Alan High)

Luis Parra, Herscher, Sr., F

Baumgartner is not the only area player looking to climb up the all-time IHSA leaderboards as a senior this season. Parra, an All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and IHSSCA All-State player last season, comes into 2025 with 72 career assists, tying him for 15th in state history.

If he reaches his season average of 24 assists, he will move into third all-time, just ahead of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Efrain Davila (94) and Beecher’s Wilkins (92), putting three local players in the top five. He also tallied 37 goals last season to reach 73 for his career and now as a senior, and along with other top returners like defender Connor Buckley, will try to lead Beecher to its third regional title in four years.

Luisangel Pereda (Submitted by Vincent Mkhwanazi)

Luisangel Pereda, Kankakee, Jr., D

The Kays may have had their streak of regional titles snapped last season after winning one in each of the previous three seasons, but still managed to put together the program’s fifth straight winning season.

The defense helped fuel that success by allowing just 1.65 goals per game, posted five shutout wins and held opponents to just a single goal five times. Pereda helped anchor that defensive group.

He will be back in 2025, as will fellow 2024 All-Area pick and senior midfielder Joseph Andrade and additional scoring threats like senior Alexis Cruz and sophomore Angel Cruz, as the Kays look to reclaim their All-City crown from Bradley-Bourbonnais and reestablish their past success in the postseason.

Nate Wehrmann (Submitted by Ryan Murray)

Nate Wehrmann, Peotone, Sr., F/MF

While the 2024 season saw an inexperienced Blue Devil roster find its footing at the varsity level, the 2025 season will see a crop of experienced players looking for a breakout campaign in the ICE.

Down just three seniors from last season’s team, Wehrmann is one of two returning All-Area picks for Peotone, joined by goalkeeper Tristan Drabik. He was also selected to the All-ICE team a season ago and was an IHSSCA All-Sectional selection.

His nine goals tied for second on the team last season with Santino Petrizzi, who is a junior this season, as the pair will look to get Peotone back up above the .500 mark in 2025.