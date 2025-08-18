BBCHS Board seeks applicants to fill vacancy

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 is seeking someone to fill the vacancy left by Justin Caldwell, who resigned from the board after accepting a position with the Illinois Association of School Boards.

For anyone with an interest in becoming a member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board, now is the time to come forward.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board is looking to fill the vacancy left by Justin Caldwell, who resigned after accepting a position with the Illinois Association of School Boards.

Those interested in serving can pick up an application in the main office at BBCHS.

Applications are due by Monday, Aug. 25. This board seat term extends until April 2027.

Caldwell had been on the board for nine years and was serving as its president.

After he presided over his final meeting on Monday, Aug. 11, the role of president was passed on to the board’s vice president, Jim Patterson.

The board has 60 days from the date of the vacancy’s creation to appoint a new member. So, its deadline would fall around Friday, Oct. 10.

If the board does not appoint a member within that timeframe, the responsibility would fall upon the Regional Office of Education.

The board will interview interested applicants in a closed session.

Caldwell will be the IASB’s director of outreach and training for the Three Rivers Division, which includes the Kankakee County area, meaning he will organize trainings for school board members from BBCHS and other local districts.

At Caldwell’s last meeting, Superintendent Matt Vosberg thanked him for his dedication to the district.

“Obviously, it’s a volunteer position and requires a lot of sacrifices and personal time,” Vosberg said. “... We’ve seen a lot of great things happen in the last four or five years, and it all starts with good board governance.”

BBCHS is planning $70 million in facility upgrades after a majority of voters agreed to back the project in November 2024.

“I’m very happy to see the referendum passed after the third time we tried getting it on there,” Caldwell said. “So, I think that was a great thing. I think there’s great things in store for BBCHS.

“I’ve always said in my career, if I can help change a life of one student, it was worth it.”

In addition to Patterson, the seven-member board also includes Ann Brezinski, Jennifer Edmonds, Sally Martell, Lubow Lewicky and Gretchen DeMarah Pammer.