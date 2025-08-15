KCC names new dean of health careers

Bradley Wood is the new dean of health careers at Kankakee Community College.

In this role, Wood will work with directors of each health career program on developing curriculum, staffing and budgeting.

Wood began his career as a physical therapist assistant before transitioning into roles in education, according to a news release.

At North Central State College in Ohio, Wood served as professor and director of the physical therapist assistant program.

Most recently, Wood was dean of the Findlay campus of Owens Community College, according to the release. In his role as the dean, Wood guided curriculum development and student success efforts. He played a key role in strategic planning, budgeting, building community partnerships, and fostering innovation in teaching and learning, according to the release.

Wood has been a member of the American Physical Therapy Association since 1990, and he currently is a commissioner for the Commission on Accreditation for Physical Therapy Education.

Wood also has been president of the Northwest Ohio Clinical Coordinator Consortium and the Ohio Physical Therapist Assistant Education Consortium. He recently co-chaired a workforce development initiative for the Ohio Association for Community Colleges, according to the release.

Wood has a master’s degree concentrating on integration of technology into curriculum and the classroom from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He also has a Bachelor of Health Science degree from Nova Southeastern University and an associate degree from St. Petersburg College in Florida, according to the release.

Wood can be reached at bwood@kcc.edu or 815-802-8815.