Single-vehicle crash claims life of Herscher man

James A. Martin, of Herscher, died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the early morning hours on August 5 at 1000S Road and 8000W Road, Kankakee County Sheriff’s department said.

According to a police report, a deputy talked to the person who called in the crash at approximately 3:16 a.m. He said he saw the vehicle south of 1000S Road flipped onto its side.

The deputy located a GMC Sierra approximately at 1500 South 8000W Road, the report said.

It appeared the Sierra was traveling south and left the right side of the roadway after losing control. The Sierra rolled multiple times and all of its windows were broken with no driver inside, according to the report.

The deputy located the 49-year-old Martin, who was unresponsive. EMS arrived and confirmed Martin was dead, the report said.