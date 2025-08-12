Bourbonnais’ Food Truck Fest celebrating village’s 150th birthday

Rascal Flatts performed at Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest and The Grove Premier in 2024. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais)

The fifth annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest will have a little something extra this Saturday.

The event is sponsored by Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew and takes place from noon to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Robert Goselin Memorial Park. It is located behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main Street NW.

To help celebrate the village’s sesquicentennial (150 years), there is a free concert.

With an ode to the decades, renowned band Maggie Speaks will perform alongside national celebrity entertainers, including:

• ‘60s: The Temptations – Barrington ‘Bo’ Henderson & Glenn Leonard, former lead singers

• ‘70s: Kansas – John Elefante, former lead singer

• ‘80s: Starship – Mickey Thomas, lead singer

• ‘90s: Smash Mouth – Zach Goode, lead singer.

The concert runs from 7-10 p.m.

There will be plenty of food available with 22 food trucks taking part.

The Village of Bourbonnais' free Sesquicentennial kickoff event, "Hooray, Bourbonnais!" is set for Saturday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Goselin Park. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais/Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore)

Parking and admission are free.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the fifth annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest and celebrating 150 years of community with our community,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said.

“We appreciate the village of Bourbonnais team, all of the event sponsors and volunteers for their support in making this a free experience.”

Bourbonnais’ Marketing & Community Engagement Director, Lindy Casey, said her idea in 2021 was to have a gathering since people had been quarantined for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a way to get the community together and celebrate,” Casey said.

The first food truck fest in 2021 lasted four hours and had approximately 10 food trucks.

“It rained for the first hour, but it didn’t matter; people were enjoying themselves.”

From there, the event has grown.

“The business community has been a great supporter of the event,” Casey said.

For the full schedule and event information, visit: villageofbourbonnais.com.