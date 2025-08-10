Thousands turn out for Bradley’s National Night Out

Children play in the spray of a firetruck hose during National Night Out at Perry Farm Park in Bradley on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

About 4,000 hot dogs were served up on Tuesday night during the annual National Night Out at Perry Farm Park in Bradley.

Using this unit of measurement, it is estimated that around 5,000 people attended the event throughout the night, according to Bradley Police Lt. Phil Trudeau.

Hosted by local law enforcement agencies, the free, family-friendly event, planned in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District for 18 years, included free food, giveaways, activities, live music and more.

Attendees stand for the national anthem during the opening ceremony for National Night Out at Perry Farm Park in Bradley on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The free hot dogs, as well as water, were provided by Walmart of Bradley. The hot dogs, grilled up by Brother George’s BBQ, chips and snow cones were handed out by Bishop McNamara volunteers. Ears of sweet corn were cooked up by Grant Park’s Sweet Corn Kings and watermelon slices were handed out by the Bradley Lions Club.

Adalyn Zandy, 5, of Bradley, takes a bite of sweet corn during National Night Out at Perry Farm Park in Bradley on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Numerous community businesses and organizations joined local police and fire departments with booths on the lawn to interact with the community and offer resources and fun giveaway items, with State Rep. Jackie Haas handing out more than 700 school supply bags.

The popular food drive raffle was hosted again by The Salvation Army for attendees to bring five nonperishable food items in exchange for a raffle ticket entry to win prizes, like bikes and gift certificates.

Bounce houses and kiddie carnival rides entertained the young attendees while former Chicago Bears player Doug Plank signed autographs. Live music was performed by Lois & Dave and Cosmic Rewind with The Silhouettes closing out the night before the fireworks sponsored by Meijer.

Attendees applaud as The Silhouettes take the stage during National Night Out at Perry Farm Park in Bradley on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

First responders were on site to give firetruck tours, K-9 demonstrations and host the fan-favorite firetruck spray splash area, among other informational public safety activities.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to the campaign’s website.

The goal of the event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and provide an opportunity to gather under positive circumstances, the site states.

Founded by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984, National Night Out has reached 17,000 communities and 38 million people nationwide.