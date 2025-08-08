Kankakee, fire union agree on 4-year pact

A four-year contract between the Kankakee City Council and the Kankakee firefighters was approved this week.

A four-year contract between the union representing Kankakee firefighters and the Kankakee City Council was unanimously approved.

At Monday’s meeting, the council, by a 12-0 vote, approved the contract which calls for annual raises of 4%, 3.5%, 3.25% and 3%.

The contract for the 44 firefighters represented by Kankakee Firefighters Local #653 expires April 30, 2028.

The 4% raise is retroactive as the contract agreement was delayed one year.

The first year of the contract covered the May 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRocque said after Monday’s council meeting concluded.

The contract was formally approved after an executive session in which the contract was a topic of discussion.