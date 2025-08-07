New subdivision coming to Bourbonnais

One of several new sign posts stands at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and North Street in Bourbonnais. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

For the first time in about 18 years, a subdivision will be built in Bourbonnais.

The first phase of Pony Farm subdivision was approved 6-0 by Bourbonnais trustees during Monday’s board meeting.

Pony Farm subdivision is being developed by Russ Benson. It is located 1.5 miles outside the village’s western limits in Bourbonnais Township, across from All Saints Cemetery and Mausoleum on Illinois Route 102.

According to the ordinance, the subdivision will be annexed into the village when it becomes adjacent to the village.

The entrance will be across from the existing Turnberry subdivision, located on 3100N Road. Turnberry is not part of the village.

At this time, Administrator Mike Van Mill told trustees that road maintenance will be under the jurisdiction of the township road commissioner and police coverage provided by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

There are 120 lots in Pony Farm. The first phase includes 24 of those lots.

“We will be issuing the building permits for the new houses, and they will be following our regulations,” Van Mill said to trustees.

After the meeting, Van Mill said this is good for two reasons.

“This is good for the village and a positive for bringing housing to [Kankakee County],” he said.

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast sees good from this housing development, too.

“I hope this is encouraging and it will start the transition to other residential growth,” Keast said.