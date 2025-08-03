Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Aug. 2, 2025

Lights illuminating Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee reflect on the Kankakee River. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Riverside Healthcare announced the following births on July 30:

James and Samantha McFedries, Kankakee, boy, Declan Wyre, July 21, first child.

Trent and Samantha Jamison, Bradley, girl, Holland Alyse, July 21, first child. The mother is the former Samantha Hayman.

Salvador Olvera Ledesma and Laura Olvera, Kankakee, girl, Amara Elisabeth, July 21, second child.

Steven and Kaitlyn Supergan, South Wilmington, girl, Maggie Lynn, July 22, fourth child.

Christine Nugent, Kankakee, girl, Braylinn Nicole, July 22.

Nathan and Chantal Martin, Manteno, boy, Bowen Dastan, July 22, second child.

Vincent Garcia and Felicia Santiago, Bourbonnais, boy, Leo Vincent, July 24.

Ian and Hillary Cole, Bourbonnais, boy, Oliver Christian, July 24, fourth child.

Eric Link and Chaney Tambling-Link, Kankakee, boy, Cort Jacob, July 24, second child.

Erwin R Chub and Josefina Quim Putul, Watseka, boy, Daniel Alexis, July 25, second child.

Xavier Neblock and Paola Villasenor, Bradley, boy, Atticus, July 25, first child.

Darion Hill and Taylor Huff, Bourbonnais, girl, D’aira Jream, July 26, Mother’s fifth child, Father’s seventh child.

Trenton Felkamp and Zowey Carrington, Bourbonnais, boy, Trenton Gleen, July 26.

Osvaldo Cruz and Emily Koester, Bourbonnais, girl, Hannah Rosemarie, July 26, first child.

Don and Ashlyn Schrader, Kankakee, boy, Rowan Dean, July 27, second child.

Rashad and Tempestt Harris, Kankakee, girl, Alexandria Princess-Leonie, July 27, fifth child.

Joseph Ledford and Julia Page, Kankakee, boy, Lincoln Michael, July 28, first child.

Michael Odette and Elle Fowler, Bradley, boy, Steven Paul, July 28.