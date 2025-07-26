Iroquois County primary candidates can pick up nominating petitions starting Aug. 5

The Iroquois County line along Route 45/52 near Chebanse. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The March 17, 2026, primary election is eight months away, but for candidates, the time starts now.

Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver said in a news release that Aug. 5 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to begin circulating primary election petitions.

Monday, Oct. 27, is the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers in the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office for the primary, Suver said.

Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day to file the necessary papers in the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

Offices to be nominated are the county clerk, treasurer and sheriff, as well as eight county board members: District 1, two members; District 2, two members; District 3, two members; and District 4, two members.

Precinct committee persons in all 37 precincts will be elected.

Petitions for these offices are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s office, located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, Room 104.

For information, call 815-432-6960.