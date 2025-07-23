Iroquois County Historical Society to host 6th annual pork chop fundraiser

The Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka, operated by the Iroquois County Historical Society, is located at 103 W. Cherry St. (Provided by Iroquois County Historical Society)

Iroquois County Historical Society will host its 6th annual boneless tenderized pork chop sandwich fundraiser on Friday, August 1.

Sandwiches will be prepared and served from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Red Barn, which is located on the east side of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

Those wanting sandwiches can either walk up to the Red Barn and dine at the patio picnic tables or join the drive-thru line.

This fundraiser consists only of a sandwich – they are grilled, not breaded. There are no condiments, sides or drinks available.

The cost of a sandwich is a donation.

ICHS is a non-profit group that raises funds throughout the year in order to support the Old Courthouse Museum.

For more information, visit iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.