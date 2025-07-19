‘Good Trouble’ rally reflects on Lewis’ civil rights legacy

Protestors hold signs in reference to the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis during a "Good Trouble Lives On" rally held in Kankakee as part of a national day of peaceful protests on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Over 100 people gathered along East Court Street on Thursday in Kankakee carrying signs and chanting as part of the nationwide series of “Good Trouble Lives On” protests.

The national day of peaceful protest was organized in honor of the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights leader and longtime congressman John Lewis.

Demonstrators vocalized the rally was intended to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

Speakers addressing the crowd on the topic included State Rep. Will Davis, D-Homewood, former State Rep. Al Riley and former longtime Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes.

Ellington-Snipes read aloud an essay written by the late Lewis two days before his death on July 17, 2020, and published by The New York Times on the day of his funeral with the title ‘Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation.’

“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble,” he wrote.

Lewis called on the next generation near the end of his letter.

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life, I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”

Signs displaying “Good Trouble” as well as other quotes by Lewis were plentiful among the crowd gathered in front of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The recurring topics of protest were also represented, including messages in support of immigrants, Ukraine, Black Lives Matter, public education, workers’ rights, social security and more.

The national action, organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others, aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.