New officers elected for Visit Kankakee County board

Kankakee Alderman Dave Baron is the new president of the Visit Kankakee County Board of Directors, formally known as the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The election took place during the organization’s annual meeting July 9.

Other board officers elected were Kankakee County Recorder Lori Gadbois, vice-president; Village of Bourbonnais Trustee Angie Serafini, secretary, and Village of Manteno Administrator Chris LaRocque treasurer.

Baron has been a member of the organization since 2019.

With Bourbonnais’ Grove, Kankakee’s riverwalk project, Manteno’s park renovations and businesses like Deer Ridge expanding, Baron said Executive Director Nicole Gavin has many ways to sell people to visit Kankakee County.

“There are so many new destination projects coming online in our communities,” Baron said.

Gavin along with Angelina Gear and Mileen Joines have been doing an outstanding job, Baron said.

“They really have been a strong team. They have been getting the message to people outside of Kankakee County to come here. There is a lot here to do,” Baron said.

“They are also aware of our stakeholders in the county and have worked hard with them.”

The newly appointed officers bring with them a diverse range of expertise in tourism, community development, public service and business, according to Gavin.

“We are embracing a new chapter of leadership, but staying true to our mission and commitment to champion tourism, regional promotion, economic growth and community pride throughout Kankakee County,” Gavin said in a release.

Departing board members former Bourbonnais assistant administrator Laurie Cyr and former Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent were thanked for their service by Gavin and the new board.

Their leadership was instrumental in guiding Visit Kankakee County through significant periods of change and transition, Gavin said in the release.

Visit Kankakee County has emerged with a sharpened focus on strengthening partnerships, supporting local businesses and elevating the region as a welcoming and unique destination, which has resulted in growth in overnight visitation, Gavin said in the release.

As a destination marketing organization, Visit Kankakee County promotes the area’s natural beauty, unique events, cultural assets and entrepreneurial spirit, Gavin added.

Visit Kankakee County started its reorganization last July.

Prior to that, the former KCCVB had 11 members. One being Bradley.

Previously, all of the 5% hotel tax from the county’s hotels and motels went to the CVB. Bradley contributed the bulk of the funding, about $600,000 of the roughly $950,000 budget.

Bradley officials voiced concerns that they were not part of the executive board, despite the majority of funding coming from the village and its hotels.

Bradley pulled out to handle its own visitor and convention organization.

That led to the reorganization leaving Kankakee County, Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno.