Burgers & Beer to open in Bradley

Burgers & Beer, a west Kankakee fixture, will be opening a new location in Bradley in the soon-to-be-former home of La Siesta Authentic Mexican Cuisine on South Kennedy Drive this fall. (Provided by Burgers )

A longtime Mexican food restaurant in the heart of Bradley will soon be no more as a local restaurant specializing in the American food staple – hamburgers, fries and a cold one – will be taking its place.

Burgers & Beer, solely owned by husband and wife duo Scott and Amanda Irps of Bourbonnais since February, will be opening their new location between mid-September and early October.

The Irps attended Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting as they gained a Class A1 liquor permit for 180 S. Kennedy Drive, the soon-to-be-former home of La Siesta Authentic Mexican Cuisine.

“We’re excited about this location. I think we will be very busy here,” she said.

Asked if she has much experience in a restaurant kitchen, she was quick to admit she does not.

“I have no experience cooking burgers. ... This is my baby,” she said.

Amanda Irps explained after the village board meeting that La Siesta will be open for about two more weeks as the ownership wants to say goodbye to those who have supported the business for about 25 years.

The Irps are taking possession of the 5,200-square-foot restaurant this week.

The restaurant has only one other site. A Burgers & Beer has been a West Jeffery Street fixture in Kankakee for many years.

Burgers & Beer location on West Jeffery Street in Kankakee. (Provided by Burgers & Beer)

Ownership had attempted for at least six years to establish a restaurant at the former Huddle sports bar along Armour Road at the intersection with Bradley Boulevard near the CSL manufacturing site.

Because of a long-running intersection expansion project, the COVID-19 pandemic and property issues with the Illinois Department of Transportation, they have decided to sell the property.

The former ownership group, which included Scott Irps, also operated burger restaurants in Gibson City and South Wilmington, but those closed.

Scott said they believe the size of the population at those locations did not allow for their locations to be successful.

Amanda, a realtor and a Kankakee County Board member, said the Bradley location’s exterior does not need work, other than some minor touches, but the interior will be drastically altered.

The interior reflects the food served, meaning Mexican charm.

In honor of the business calling Bradley home, she also said a burger will be created for the village. Asked what such a burger might be, she did not know.

“Maybe we’ll see if Mayor Watson wants to come up with a burger idea,” she said.

The Bradley site will also have gaming stations. The site has seating for about 175.

Scott Irps is the owner of several local establishments as well as co-owner of the new vehicle dealership, Country Chevrolet in Herscher.

In addition to purchasing the site, the transaction also included kitchen equipment. She estimates the location will employ 30-35 full- and part-time staffers.

The Irps have been a busy couple. They are also opening a video gaming business, Mandi’s Gaming Cafe, 390 N. Convent St., in Bourbonnais.

The gaming cafe plans were approved in June by the Bourbonnais Village Board.