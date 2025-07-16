Bradley’s 315 Sports Park hit with $200K of storm damage

Adam Olson, director of maintenance at the 315 Sports Park in Bradley, ropes off a field on Friday July 11, 2025, that was damaged by strong winds the previous night. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

A microburst storm caused an estimated $175,000 to $200,000 in damage to the just-opened 315 Sports Park in Bradley.

While the storm struck on Thursday, village staff and park operators were able to get the park in playing shape for this past weekend’s youth baseball games.

The quick-striking storm pulled up some turf on one field and damaged fencing, the camera system and many other items.

Many recently planted trees and shrubs were pushed over or lifted out of the ground, said village finance director Rob Romo after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

He also said garbage cans anchored by concrete were ripped out of their base.

Romo said the damage will be turned in to insurance.

A backstop on a field at the 315 Sports Park in Bradley is seen damaged on Friday, July 11, 2025, by strong winds after a storm the previous night. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

A microburst is described as a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. This creates an outward burst of damaging winds at the surface.

These intense, short-lived downward drafts can produce winds comparable to a tornado, but the winds are straight-line, meaning they do not rotate in the fashion of a tornado.

The complex hosted about 70 travel youth baseball teams this past weekend, and Romo said the tournament went on as planned.

The park will continue to host teams in the coming weeks, as well.

Mayor Mike Watson said it will likely take about four weeks to have all the damage addressed as a result of the late Thursday storm.

The storm damage also caused the village to reschedule a planned Business After Hours event set for today (Wednesday) at the 315 complex. The event has been rescheduled for July 29.

The entire complex is expected to be in use this coming weekend.