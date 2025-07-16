Acting Out Theatre Co. to perform “Godspell” at Bourbonnais’ The Grove

The cast of Acting Out Theatre Co.’s “Godspell” walk along Festival Street at The Grove in Bourbonnais, where performances will take place July 18-20. (Provided by Acting Out Theatre Co.)

Day by day, Acting Out Theatre Co.’s cast of “Godspell” is getting more and more excited for opening night.

Taking place at Bourbonnais’ new community campus, The Grove, 700 Main St. NW, audiences have three chances to catch the production as it runs 8 p.m. on July 18, 19 and 20. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. each night, and audiences can enjoy pre-show activities and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

“Godspell” is a vibrant, modern retelling of parables from the Gospel of Matthew. It is packed with catchy songs, heartfelt moments and a message of love and community that continues to resonate.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at actingouttheatreco.org or at King Music in Bradley or Sweet Street in Bourbonnais. Tickets will be $30 at the gate and all ticket sales are final.

In the event of rain, performances will be rescheduled to 8 p.m. July 21 or 22.

Each summer, Acting Out Theatre Co. selects an outdoor location in Kankakee County to bring a stage production to life in an immersive space.

“Join friends, family and neighbors for this summer tradition with Acting Out Theatre Co.,” the theater company said in a news release. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or seeing ‘Godspell’ for the first time, you won’t want to miss this uplifting production outdoors right in the heart of Bourbonnais.”