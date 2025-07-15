Correction: Biz After Hours for Bradley 315 Sports Park

The Business After Hours being held at the recently-opened 315 Sports Park is set for Tuesday, July 29.

The day of the week was incorrectly stated in the Weekend edition of The Daily Journal.

The event had been set for this Wednesday, but storm damage from late this past week prompted Bradley officials to push back the event.

The Business After Hours will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. July 29 at 315 Champions Way, immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

The event is being sponsored by Barnyardia LLC. Barnyardia operates the restaurant and the event center at 315 Sports Park.