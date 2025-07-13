Resume-building workshops offered

In an effort to aid those seeking work from recent plant closures in Kankakee County, in particular Momence, a series of resume building workshops have been set. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

In an effort to assist displaced workers in the Kankakee and Iroquois County region, Kankakee Community College’s Workforce Services is helping to prepare residents for upcoming job fairs.

Four workshops are set between July 17 and Aug. 4.

Two of the workshops will be held in the Momence Public Library and two will be held at KCC’s North Extension Center along Bradley Boulevard in Bradley.

The Thursday, July 17, workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KCC North Campus.

The next two workshops will be held at the Momence library. The first library workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 24. The second Momence workshop will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 28.

The final workshop will be from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, at the KCC North Campus.

For the Momence workshops, KCC will provide laptops in addition to the computers available in the library.

Workshops held at KCC’s North Extension will be in the computer lab, with access to online software to create a resume draft.

The intent is to have community members prepare a resume by the time KCC hosts its job fair.

The upcoming job fairs will be communicated once final details are determined.

The Momence community has been hit hard in recent months with the closure of two manufacturing businesses, which resulted in the loss of more than 300 jobs.