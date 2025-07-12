Bradley to host biz after hours at baseball complex

A Business After Hours hosted by the Village of Bradley at the 315 Sports Park will be held Wednesday. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – A baseball glove and cleated footwear will not be necessary, but the 315 Sports Park will the location for an upcoming Business After Hours gathering.

The Business After Hours, set from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 29 at 315 Champions Way, immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, is being sponsored by Barnyardia.

The event was expected to take place Wednesday, but strong winds caused considerable damage to trees and fencing as well as some turf issues.

The event will feature a 6 p.m. ribbon-cutting, and light refreshments will be served. Tours of the 12-diamond complex will be available.

This is an event hosted by Bradley. The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, which hosts regular Business Before/After Hours events, is not affiliated with the event.

Barnyardia LLC, headed by Tommy Vasilakis, along with business partners Tina Vasilakis and Amber Spontak, operate the restaurant and event center at 315 Sports Park.

Watson said the public is invited to the event, and it will be held in rain or shine.

Bradley opened the sports complex in April. The 12 turfed fields have been hosting hundreds of youth baseball teams for tournaments since.

There have been many weekends where the site has hosted more than 100 travel baseball teams.

The complex was constructed at a cost of almost $50 million and is viewed as a key economic engine to bring visitors into Bradley and Kankakee County.