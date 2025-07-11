College Corner

Carthage College graduates

Trevor Swanson, of Chebanse, graduated from Carthage College with a degree in exercise and sport science from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Carthage College Dean’s List

Six area students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

They are: Hunter Becker, of Peotone; Marissa Velasco, of Peotone; Chase Juster, of Wilmington; Reid Juster, of Wilmington; Cade McCubbin, of Wilmington; and Abigail Elliott, of Bradley, Alaina Hollendoner, of Manhattan, and Jacob Smith, of Monee.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

UW-Platteville graduate

Arianna Lombardi, of Bourbonnais, graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She majored in elementary education.

Lombardi was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To be named to the list, full-time students must earn a grade-point average of 3.75 and above in the spring 2025 semester.

Lombardi was named to the Chancellor’s List.

Students named to the Chancellor’s List earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the Spring 2025 semester.

Manchester University graduate

Austin Ellis, of Diamond, graduated May 24 with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science and fitness from Manchester University located in North Manchester, Indiana.

Shenandoah University graduate

Isabelle Schultz, of Dwight, graduated with a bachelor degree in business admission from Shenandoah University located in Winchester, Virginia.

Schultz, a member of the women’s golf team, was named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Teams, which are composed of one student-athlete from each member school in each of the conference’s 26 sponsored sports.

Millikin University graduates

Evan Rivera, of Coal City, Delaney Balmer, of Peotone, Jupiter Holcomb, of Manhattan, and Brandon Johnson, of Kankakee, graduated from Millikin University in Decatur in May.

UW-Whitewater graduate

Mallory Ashline, of Peotone, earned a bachelor degree in management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Valdosta State University graduate

Samantha Wilhoyt, of Manteno, has earned the Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University.

Blackburn College Dean’s List

Brianna Melchor. of Bourbonnais, and Kourtnee Thompson, of Kankakee, were named to the Spring 2025 semester Dean’s List at Blackburn College in Carlinville. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.